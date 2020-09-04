NRL 2020 Raiders vs Roosters live: how to watch Sonny Bill Williams' return to NRL

It's an exciting time in the 2020 NRL Premiership season – not only is a replay of a Grand Final match-up coming up this weekend, we're also expecting the legend that is Sonny Bill Williams to make his return to rugby league.

On Saturday, September 5 at 7:35pm (AEST), the Roosters – with Sonny Bill on the team – are heading to Canberra to take on the Raiders in a rematch of the 2019 Grand Finals. The Raiders will be looking to redeem themselves after their loss last year, but the Roosters have a trump card.

Sonny Bill hasn't played in the NRL since 2014 but he's been training with the Roosters for this game. There has been some speculation over whether SBW will take to the field this Saturday, but coach Trent Robinson says the star player is "ready to go".

Raiders vs Roosters: live stream and time It's a grand final rematch and you won't want to miss Sonny Bill's return to NRL after six years. Fox Sports have the exclusive broadcast rights to the match, coming to you live from Canberra's GIO Stadium on Saturday, September 5, at 7:35pm AEST. Watch the Raiders vs Roosters live on Kayo Sports.

With Channel Nine no longer holding the broadcast rights to the Saturday night games – it's exclusively with Fox Sports now – the best place to catch every try, scrum and tackle is on Kayo Sports. Kayo lets you stream all content available on Fox Sports (and more besides), including every NRL match during this season.

In case you haven't yet heard about Kayo Sports, it's the only sports-exclusive streaming service in Australia. It mirrors all the sporting content you would get on a Foxtel sports pack, but eliminates the need for buying additional packages to access content. It's a die-hard sports fan's dream service.

It's feature packed to cater to such a person's needs – from multiple windows (SplitView) to watch up to four streams simultaneously to interactive stats on select matches, Kayo has a lot going for it.

And it's affordable too, especially compared to a Foxtel sports pack. For AU$25 a month, you get access to over 50 types of sports, every major event around the world, and you can stream on two different devices at the same time.

Two devices not enough for your sports-loving family? Kayo also has a AU$35 tier which lets you stream over three devices – and did we mention you also get a 14-day free trial before you need to make your first payment?

Raiders vs Roosters: livestream from anywhere

If you happen to be abroad during this exciting game, you can still watch it live.

WatchNRL is a streaming service for all things Rugby League and it's available to anyone outside Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

Subscribers also get live access to the dedicated Fox Footy and League channels to keep you updated on all the latest news, analysis and related entertainment shows available on those channels.

Three subscription tiers are available for each service:

Weekly: US$17 / £13 / €17 / AU$20

US$17 / £13 / €17 / AU$20 Monthly: US$33 / £25 / €33 / AU$39

US$33 / £25 / €33 / AU$39 Annual: US$165 / £130 / €155 / AU$199

Subscribing to WatchNRL is easy: just click on the green button below and select the plan of your choice.