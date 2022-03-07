Elden Ring trophy guide: all 41 achievements revealed

The world of Elden Ring is even bigger and more packed with things to do than any of FromSoftware’s previous games. As such, there are a ton of achievements and trophies players can unlock along the way. But exactly how many Bronze, Silver, and Gold trophies do you need to collect before you earn that sweet Platinum?
In this Elden Ring trophy guide, we’ve put together a complete list of all the trophies and achievements you can earn in Elden Ring, as well as any hidden from view due to spoiler content. Whether you’re looking to 100 percent the game, or just trying to see what kind of challenges await you in The Lands Between, here’s a complete look at all the Elden Ring trophies and achievements.
Every Elden Ring Trophy
Platinum
- Elden Ring - Obtained all trophies
Gold - 3
- Elden Lord - Achieved the "Elden Lord" ending
- Age of the Stars - Achieved the "Age of the Stars" ending
- Lord of Frenzied Flame - Achieved the "Lord of Frenzied Flame" ending
Silver - 14
- Shardbearer Godrick - Defeated Shardbearer Godrick
- Shardbearer Radahn - Defeated Shardbearer Radahn
- Shardbearer Morgott - Defeated Shardbearer Morgott
- Shardbearer Rykard - Defeated Shardbearer Rykard
- Shardbearer Malenia - Defeated Shardbearer Malenia
- Shardbearer Mohg - Defeated Shardbearer Mohg
- Maliketh the Black Blade - Defeated Maliketh the Black Blade
- Hoarah Loux the Warrior - Defeated Hoarah Loux the Warrior
- Dragonlord Placidusax - Defeated Dragonlord Placidusax
- God-Slaying Armament - Upgraded any armament to its highest stage
- Legendary Armaments - Acquired all legendary armaments
- Legendary Ashen Remains - Acquired all legendary ashen remains
- Legendary Sorceries and Incantations - Acquired all legendary sorceries and incantations
- Legendary Talismans - Acquired all legendary talismans
Bronze - 24
- Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon - Defeated Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon
- Lichdragon Fortissax - Defeated Lichdragon Fortissax
- Godskin Duo - Defeated Godskin Duo
- Fire Giant - Defeated Fire Giant
- Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella - Defeated Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella
- Regal Ancestor Spirit - Defeated Regal Ancestor Spirit
- Valiant Gargoyle - Defeated Valiant Gargoyle
- Margit, the Fell Omen - Defeated Margit, the Fell Omen
- Red Wolf of Radagon - Defeated the Red Wolf of Radagon
- Godskin Noble - Defeated Godskin Noble
- Magma Wyrm Makar - Defeated Magma Wyrm Makar
- Godfrey the First Lord - Defeated Godfrey the First Lord
- Mohg, the Omen - Defeated Mohg, the Omen
- Mimic Tear - Defeated Mimic Tear
- Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree - Defeated Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree
- Astel, Naturalborn of the Void - Defeated Astel, Naturalborn of the Void
- Leonine Misbegotten - Defeated the Leonine Misbegotten
- Royal Knight Loretta - Defeated Royal Knight Loretta
- Elemer of the Briar - Defeated Elemer of the Briar
- Ancestor Spirit - Defeated Ancestor Spirit
- Commander Niall - Defeated Commander Niall
- Roundtable Hold - Arrived at Roundtable Hold
- Great Rune - Restored the power of a Great Rune
- Erdtree Aflame - Used kindling to set the Erdtree aflame
There are plenty of trophies and achievements for players to earn in Elden Ring. Uncovering all of those trophies will take some time, but we’ve already shared a ton of Elden Ring tips that should help you. Parts of the world change based on where you’ve explored and what bosses you’ve beaten. So, you may find yourself having to replay the game to unlock them all.
- Best new games: Elden Ring is clearly one of the top games of 2022 so far