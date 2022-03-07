Elden Ring trophy guide: All 41 achievements revealed

The world of Elden Ring is even bigger and more packed with things to do than any of FromSoftware’s previous games. As such, there are a ton of achievements and trophies players can unlock along the way. But exactly how many Bronze, Silver, and Gold trophies do you need to collect before you earn that sweet Platinum?

In this Elden Ring trophy guide, we’ve put together a complete list of all the trophies and achievements you can earn in Elden Ring, as well as any those hidden from view due to spoiler content. Whether you’re looking to 100 percent the game, or just trying to see what kind of challenges await you in The Lands Between, here’s a complete look at all the Elden Ring trophies and achievements.

Every Elden Ring Trophy

Platinum

Elden Ring - Obtained all trophies

Gold - 3

Elden Lord - Achieved the "Elden Lord" ending

Age of the Stars - Achieved the "Age of the Stars" ending

Lord of Frenzied Flame - Achieved the "Lord of Frenzied Flame" ending

Silver - 14

Shardbearer Godrick - Defeated Shardbearer Godrick

Shardbearer Radahn - Defeated Shardbearer Radahn

Shardbearer Morgott - Defeated Shardbearer Morgott

Shardbearer Rykard - Defeated Shardbearer Rykard

Shardbearer Malenia - Defeated Shardbearer Malenia

Shardbearer Mohg - Defeated Shardbearer Mohg

Maliketh the Black Blade - Defeated Maliketh the Black Blade

Hoarah Loux the Warrior - Defeated Hoarah Loux the Warrior

Dragonlord Placidusax - Defeated Dragonlord Placidusax

God-Slaying Armament - Upgraded any armament to its highest stage

Legendary Armaments - Acquired all legendary armaments

Legendary Ashen Remains - Acquired all legendary ashen remains

Legendary Sorceries and Incantations - Acquired all legendary sorceries and incantations

Legendary Talismans - Acquired all legendary talismans

Bronze - 24

Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon - Defeated Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon

Lichdragon Fortissax - Defeated Lichdragon Fortissax

Godskin Duo - Defeated Godskin Duo

Fire Giant - Defeated Fire Giant

Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella - Defeated Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella

Regal Ancestor Spirit - Defeated Regal Ancestor Spirit

Valiant Gargoyle - Defeated Valiant Gargoyle

Margit, the Fell Omen - Defeated Margit, the Fell Omen

Red Wolf of Radagon - Defeated the Red Wolf of Radagon

Godskin Noble - Defeated Godskin Noble

Magma Wyrm Makar - Defeated Magma Wyrm Makar

Godfrey the First Lord - Defeated Godfrey the First Lord

Mohg, the Omen - Defeated Mohg, the Omen

Mimic Tear - Defeated Mimic Tear

Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree - Defeated Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree

Astel, Naturalborn of the Void - Defeated Astel, Naturalborn of the Void

Leonine Misbegotten - Defeated the Leonine Misbegotten

Royal Knight Loretta - Defeated Royal Knight Loretta

Elemer of the Briar - Defeated Elemer of the Briar

Ancestor Spirit - Defeated Ancestor Spirit

Commander Niall - Defeated Commander Niall

Roundtable Hold - Arrived at Roundtable Hold

Great Rune - Restored the power of a Great Rune

Erdtree Aflame - Used kindling to set the Erdtree aflame

There are plenty of trophies and achievements for players to earn in Elden Ring. Uncovering all of those trophies will take some time, but we’ve already shared a ton of Elden Ring tips that should help you. Parts of the world change based on where you’ve explored and what bosses you’ve beaten. So, you may find yourself having to replay the game to unlock them all.