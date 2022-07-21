Telstra’s NBN plans are up to AU$360 off for a limited time

Most NBN providers will give you a six-month discount when you first sign up, but Telstra has surprised us by offering year-long discounts on its fastest NBN plans, and you could save up to AU$360 over the entire year.

The telco has cut the cost of its NBN 250 plan, giving you AU$30 off each month for 12 months (opens in new tab). That will bring your bill down to AU$110 a month for your first year, which is a good AU$11 cheaper than the NBN 250 tier’s average cost of AU$121.

If you don’t need that kind of internet speed, Telstra has sliced AU$20 off its NBN 100 plan each month (opens in new tab) for an entire year, which will save you up to AU$240. That will reduce your bill down to AU$90 a month, before it reverts back to its standard AU$110 each billing.

It’s worth noting that the discount on Telstra’s NBN 100 plan only makes it AU$2 cheaper than the average monthly cost in that tier, which sits at AU$92.

You can go even cheaper still with Telstra’s NBN plans, as its NBN 50 option is also discounted. It’s a fairly common price cut though, as you’ll only get AU$10 off your bill for your first six months (opens in new tab), bringing the cost down to AU$85.

Considering that’s still AU$10 more than the average monthly price of NBN 50 plans, we can’t recommend it as strongly – there’s much cheaper NBN plans out there, and ones that will still deliver a top typical evening speed of 50Mbps at that.

Telstra’s faster NBN plans do offer better value though, particularly in the speed department. Its NBN 100 plan is one of a handful to deliver maxed-out speeds of 100Mbps, while its NBN 250 option is the only plan to deliver a typical download speed of 250Mbps in the evening.

If you’re keen to try out one of Telstra’s NBN plans with a significant discount, you haven’t got long to do so, as this flash sale ends on July 25. If you’re not happy with the service and decide to leave within 24 months, you can simply return your modem or pay a AU$200 no-return fee (no other exit fees apply).