Score 40GB for AU$14 in this epic Circles.Life SIM-only deal

You might not have heard of Circles.Life yet, but this small telco almost always has ripper discounts available. It’s currently offering 40GB of data for just AU$14 a month – a price that’s proving hard to beat.

The offer only lasts for your first six months on the service though, after which your data will drop to 30GB a month, and your bill will increase to AU$25 ongoing. You can save AU$66 in this deal, you just need to sign up before May 24.

If you want to lock in more data, Circles.Life Australia has also introduced a plan that’ll set you up with 50GB for AU$25 a month, and you’ll pay that price for as long as you stay connected. Again, this offer is available until May 24, though Circles.Life says it’s only available to new customers.

Circles.Life uses the Optus 4G Plus network, so you won’t receive 5G coverage on these plans. They come with unlimited talk and text to standard numbers in Australia, and they’re also VoLTE and VoWiFi capable, so you can still make calls if you’re underground with no reception, but have access to Wi-Fi.

How does Circles.Life stack up?

We think Circles.Life’s 40GB for AU$14 is one of the best SIM-only plans available, but it’s also facing some stiff competition from another small telco, Moose Mobile.

Moose Mobile is currently offering 25GB of data for AU$16.80 a month, and that price holds for your first 12 months. If you were to stay connected for one year, your phone bill would total AU$201.60 – for the same amount of time, you’d pay AU$234 for your first year on Circles.Life’s 40GB plan.

So while Moose Mobile is cheaper overall, you actually get more data for less with Circles.Life. More specifically, you’ll ultimately pay AU$0.55 per gigabyte with Circles.Life, or A$0.67 per gig with Moose.

The difference is marginal, and considering both telcos use the Optus 4G network, we think you’re in good hands with either of them. See the widget below if you want to compare more SIM-only plans.