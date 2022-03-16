Our favourite ereader gets a rare 18% discount

Amazon's Kindle ereaders might be really popular but when we tested the Kobo Libra 2, we were thoroughly impressed. We couldn't help but give it a full five-star rating because it balances performance and price very nicely indeed, giving you plenty of bang for your hard-earned buck. And that's also the reason why it made it into the top spot of our best ereader round-up.

The Libra 2, however, isn't what we'd call 'cheap' and it's very rare to see any of Kobo's ereaders get a discount of any kind. It retails for AU$279 (often listed for higher at some Aussie retailers) so, with a discount thrown in, its value for money increases.

If you're an avid reader looking to get a new dedicated ereader or need to upgrade to one of the latest models, then head to Nanobyte Solutions where the black version of the Kobo Libra 2 is down to just AU$229.27 – that's 18% off the RRP.

Kobo Libra 2 | AU$279 AU$229.27 at Nanobyte Solutions (save AU$49.73) The latest 7-inch E Ink Carta screen tech, 32GB of internal storage, USB-C charging and a 1,500mAh battery are just some of the reasons why the Libra 2 is such a great ereader. And at this price, it honestly is a steal! Note that only the black version is this price. The white Libra 2 is a touch more at AU$232.11 apiece, which is 17% off the RRP.

The Libra 2 succeeds the Kobo Libra H2O (which is also discounted at Nanobyte Solutions but just by 11% or down to AU$222.46), retaining the asymmetrical design and page-turn buttons that makes one-handed use easy.

Is the Kobo Libra 2 worth the money?

If you're wondering whether the Libra 2 is truly worth spending over AU$200 on, then we'd say yes, without any hesitation.

Costing almost as much as its predecessor, it offers more in terms of performance and storage. The Libra 2 is the first Kobo ereader to feature Bluetooth connectivity, which means there's now support for audiobooks, albeit only ones you purchase directly from the Kobo Store. It's also the first Kobo ereader to feature USB-C charging, which is bolstered by a bigger 1,500mAh battery (over the 1,200mAh used in the Libra H2O).

While the screen size is still the same 7 inches as the Libra H2O, the Libra 2 uses the latest E Ink Carta 1200 display that boasts a 20% increase in response time and 15% better contrast than the previous model.

You also get a whopping 32GB of storage! That's a significant increase over the 8GB in older Kobo models.

Compared to the latest (11th generation) Amazon Kindle Paperwhite – which will cost you AU$239 at full price – you really are getting more for your money. The new Paperwhite isn't designed for single-hand use, now featuring slimmer bezels to take the screen size from 6 inches to 6.8 inches. And you only get the standard 8GB of internal storage. If you prefer 32GB of storage, then you're looking at the AU$289 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, but that kind of money also gets you wireless charging.

Putting it all into perspective, spending just under AU$230 on the black Libra 2 really gets you a lot of features, including OverDrive so you can borrow ebooks from your local public library.

More for less

The Libra 2 isn't the only Kobo ereader that's discounted at Nanobyte Solutions, every Kobo model has been reduced to some degree. For example, if you really like stylus support, then both the Kobo Sage and Kobo Elipsa are discounted by 19% and 18% respectively, dropping their prices to AU$357 and AU$492.75.

The 8-inch Kobo Forma gets a 13% discount on its list price, now available for AU$374.19 (down from AU$429.95), while the Libra H2O only gets a 11% discount.

The more basic Kobo models – the Clara HD and the Nia – don't seem to be in stock at Nanobyte Solutions however, but you could save on the sleepcovers of the more premium models too.