Kobo's best ereader yet drops to its lowest price to date for Prime Day

We've tested a whole load of ereaders here at TechRadar, and one stands apart from the crowd by offering the best value-for-money proposition even at full price. And that's the Kobo Libra 2.

It's our pick for the best ereader you can currently get and we're utterly thrilled that it's gotten its biggest discount yet. For Prime Day, the Libra 2 in the white chassis is down to just AU$219 (opens in new tab), saving you AU$60.

Admittedly you can pick up the 2021 edition of the Kindle Paperwhite for a lot less during Amazon's Prime Day sale, but there's good reason why we think the Kobo Libra 2 is a much better proposition if you're an avid reader.

Costing almost as much as its predecessor, the Libra 2 offers more in terms of performance and storage over the original Libra H2O and the latest Paperwhite. The Libra 2 is the first Kobo ereader to feature Bluetooth connectivity, which means there's now support for audiobooks, albeit only ones you purchase directly from the Kobo Store.

It's also the first Kobo ereader to feature USB-C charging, which is bolstered by a bigger 1,500mAh battery (over the 1,200mAh used in the Libra H2O).

While the screen size is still the same 7 inches as the Libra H2O (marginally larger than the 6.8-inch Paperwhite), the Libra 2 uses the latest E Ink Carta 1200 display that boasts a 20% increase in response time and 15% better contrast than the previous model.

You also get a whopping 32GB of storage! That's a significant increase over the 8GB in older Kobo models.

Compared to the latest (11th generation) Amazon Kindle Paperwhite – which will cost you AU$239 at full price (currently discounted to AU$167 (opens in new tab)) – you really are getting more for your money.

The new Paperwhite isn't designed for single-hand use, now featuring slimmer bezels to take the screen size from 6 inches to 6.8 inches. And you only get the standard 8GB of internal storage. If you prefer 32GB of storage, then you're looking at the AU$289 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition at full price (now AU$202 (opens in new tab) for Prime Day), but that kind of money also gets you wireless charging.

Putting it all into perspective, spending just AU$219 on the white Libra 2 really gets you a lot of features, including OverDrive so you can borrow ebooks from your local public library.

There's Plus Pocket integration for anyone who would like to read long-form web articles while offline and Dropbox support to wirelessly transfer your ebooks on and off the device. Wider file support and better organisation for sideloaded books makes the Kobo an absolute no-brainer, especially at this price!