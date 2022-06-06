Aussie Broadband’s EOFY deal gets you AU$120 off its fastest NBN plans

There’s more than just discounted tech up for grabs during EOFY sales – you can also score discounted NBN plans. If you’re looking to switch, home-grown favourite Aussie Broadband is offering AU$120 off its high-speed plans right now.

The AU$120 saving shakes out to be AU$20 off each month for your first six months, and it’s available on Aussie Broadband’s NBN 100/20, NBN 100/40, NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans.

That means you’ll pay just AU$79 a month for your first half-year (opens in new tab) on an NBN 100/20 connection, making it the same price you’d pay for an NBN 50 plan with Aussie Broadband.

If you want something faster, you can now nab Aussie’s NBN 250 for AU$109 for your first six months (opens in new tab) (then AU$129 ongoing), or an insanely fast NBN 1000 plan for an initial AU$129 each billing (opens in new tab) (then AU$149 ongoing).

To be eligible for Aussie Broadband’s EOFY offer, you’ll need to be a new customer and use the code EOFY22 at checkout – it should automatically be applied. You’ve also got the entire month to sign up, as it’s running until June 30.

How does Aussie Broadband compare?

Aussie Broadband’s plans are at the higher end of the market, so saving AU$120 on its fastest NBN plans makes them more affordable, but still doesn’t discount them enough to bring them into cheap NBN plans territory.

For example, the cheapest NBN 100 offers right now come from MyRepublic (opens in new tab) and Spintel (opens in new tab), which are both offering unlimited data plans for AU$69 a month for the first six months at the moment.

So what’s the benefit of going with Aussie Broadband? For a start, the telco offers Australian-based support, and it’s earned itself some pretty glowing reviews from its customers with a 4.5/5 star rating on Product Review (opens in new tab) (that’s rare for a telco).

It’s also got a good reputation for delivering on speed. Its NBN 100 plans don’t quite crack maxed-out speeds, but they’re incredibly close to it with typical evening speeds of 98Mbps.

Aussie’s fastest plans are where it really takes off though, with a typical evening speed of 245Mbps on its NBN 250 plan, and 600Mbps on its NBN 1000 plan – that 600Mbps speed is only equaled by Origin Energy (opens in new tab) and bested by Telstra (opens in new tab), which quotes 700Mbps.

If you want to learn more about how Aussie Broadband measures up, go to our guide to the best NBN plans to see how it compares to our other top picks.