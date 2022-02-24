Alienware RTX 3070 desktop crashes to AU$2,999 in eBay’s epic sale

Dell’s eBay store has kicked off a 20% off sale on a huge range of its laptops and desktops, and after combing through, we think the best offer available comes down to the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop.

This gorgeous pre-built PC was already reduced on Dell’s eBay store, but with an extra 20% off, it can now be snapped up for AU$2,999, which is an epic AU$1,600 discount on its standard retail price. If you want it at this price, just enter the code PSDETCH at checkout.

For the money, you’re getting a well-specced machine that includes an Intel i7-12700F processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an RTX 3070. While that’s not the top version of this gaming rig you can get, it actually bodes well for most PC gamers.

Alienware Aurora R13 | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 3070 | AU$4,599 AU$2,999 on Dell eBay (save AU$1,600) If you’re looking for an alternative to building a PC from scratch, this Alienware Aurora R13 is absolutely worth your consideration. We think it’s beautiful to look at, and our review found it to have excellent gaming performance. You’ll save an insane AU$1,600 by picking it up from Dell’s eBay store, just be sure to use the code PSDETCH at checkout.

When we reviewed the Alienware Aurora R13, we were sent a model that was strapped with a Core i9-12900K and an Nvidia RTX 3090, and we noticed that the CPU cooler in particular is just not sufficient for Intel’s power-hungry chip.

We found it runs into issues with thermal throttling when you push it outside of PC gaming, such as with heavy video editing or rendering. Keeping this in mind, we think the cooling system will do better with the Intel i7-12700F and RTX 3070 found on this discounted rig.

If the Aurora R13 above isn’t exactly what you’re looking for, there are more Alienware desktops discounted on eBay, including some that come with powerful Ryzen CPUs. You can shop them all now on eBay, or head to our dedicated eBay deals page for more highlights.