Afterpay Day 2021 sales: discounts on Apple, Dyson, eBay and much more

Afterpay Day 2021 has just kicked off, and it’s bringing four days of cracking deals from a huge variety of retailers. Until this Sunday (March 21), you’ll be able to nab big savings on everything from Apple AirPods to Dyson vacuums, Fujifilm cameras and KitchenAid cooking gadgets. Note that with many of these deals, you’ll need to specifically complete your purchase with Afterpay – although there are some exceptions.

As always, there’s a lot of offers to dig through, but the TechRadar team is on hand to help you find the best tech deals. We’re hand-picking our top picks below, and will keep our list continually updated over the coming days, so stick with us.

Bing Lee – 15% off Westinghouse cooking and dishwashers

– 15% off Westinghouse cooking and dishwashers Catch – Apple AirPods (2019) for AU$199

– Apple AirPods (2019) for AU$199 City Beach – buy one, get one 50% off

– buy one, get one 50% off Dyson – AU$200 off Dyson V11 and more

– AU$200 off Dyson V11 and more eBay – 20% off Bing Lee, Microsoft and The Good Guys on eBay

– 20% off Bing Lee, Microsoft and The Good Guys on eBay Fossil – 30% off storewide

– 30% off storewide KitchenAid – save up to 20% on KitchenAid Stand Mixers and more

– save up to 20% on KitchenAid Stand Mixers and more Koala – 15% off mattresses and more

– 15% off mattresses and more MAC Cosmetics – 15% off sitewide

– 15% off sitewide Myer – up to 30% off clothing

– up to 30% off clothing Petbarn – up to 30% off sitewide

– up to 30% off sitewide PetStock – huge savings on pet food

– huge savings on pet food Target – 20% off select homewares, womenswear and footwear

Tech deal highlights

Apple AirPods (2019) with charging case | AU$177.30 (RRP AU$249, save AU$71.70) It’s not too often we see Apple products discounted by more than 15%, but now you can score the popular AirPods for 20% off at eBay. They’re stylish, and pair super quick for iPhone and Mac users. Save yourself a very decent AU$70 when you enter the code PAPDY20 and checkout with Afterpay on eBay.View Deal

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | AU$387.20 (RRP AU$469, save AU$81.80) This bundle on the ever-popular Nintendo Switch comes with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month Nintendo membership for AU$387. It’s available now through The Gamesmen’s eBay store, all you need to do is purchase with Afterpay and enter the code PAPDY20 at checkout.View Deal

Nintendo Switch (Mario Red & Blue Edition) | AU$359.20 (RRP AU$469, save AU$109.80) If you don’t need to bundle in a game, then consider picking up this steeply discounted Mario Edition of the Nintendo Switch. It’s brightly coloured in red and blue to honour our favourite plumber, and comes with a bonus carry case. Alternatively, both the neon and grey versions are down to AU$342.30 when you check out with Afterpay using the code PAPDY20. All available from Big W’s eBay store.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 | AU$300.80 (RRP AU$399, save AU$98.20) The Sony WH-1000XM4 are our pick for the best headphones of 2021. They boast exceptional noise cancellation and great sound quality, with help from DSEE Extreme audio upscaling. Sony has managed to deliver that in a comfortable, lightweight design, and now you can save a solid AU$98 at eBay. Just checkout with Afterpay and enter the code PAPDY20.View Deal

Dyson V11 Outsize | AU$1,099 (RRP AU$1,299, save AU$200) The Dyson V11 Outsize goes big in every way. It has a huge 1.9-litre dustbin and wider cleaning head to capture more dust, and saves you a trip or two to the bin during your chores. Its battery can last up to 60 minutes, so if you’ve got a larger home, the V11 Outsize is one of the best vacuum cleaners you can buy. Now available direct from Dyson with AU$200 off. The V11 Outsize Pro and V11 Complete Pro are also AU$200 off, and come with bonus gifts.View Deal

Dyson V8 Absolute | AU$699 (RRP AU$899, save AU$200) Dyson has slashed AU$200 off this heavy-duty dust buster. The V8 has powerful suction for up to 40 minutes and an easy-to-empty bin. It comes with five additional tool attachments which can quickly turn it into a smaller handheld vac, and it also comes with a bonus gift that’ll help you clean hard-to-reach areas. The Dyson V8 Animal Extra is also AU$200 off.View Deal

Dyson V7 | AU$399 (RRP AU$599, save AU$200) If you’re keen on a Dyson handstick but can’t quite spare the cash for the latest model, then there’s a big saving to be had on the V7. This is one of the most affordable Dyson vacuums you can get your hands on, and while it is an older model it’s still a fantastic vac. With a 30-minute battery life, we think it’s best suited to smaller areas. Available direct from Dyson, with a bonus gift included.View Deal

Dyson Pure Cool Tower Fan | AU$599 (RRP AU$799, save AU$200) The Dyson Pure Cool Tower Fan promises to capture air pollutants you can’t see, and circulate purified air to every corner of the room. It uses a HEPA filter to capture those ultra-fine particles in your home, including allergens. The device usually doesn’t come cheap, but you can now get it directly from Dyson for AU$599.View Deal

Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch | AU$349.30 (RRP AU$499, save AU$149.70) Fossil has taken 30% off its entire online store, including almost AU$150 off the superb Fossil Gen 5. It’s an excellent smartwatch that’ll look great on the wrist whether it’s for everyday wear or keeping track of your fitness. It’s equipped with Wear OS and is speedy to use. A huge range of styles are discounted, just enter the code AFTERPAY30 to save.View Deal

Samsung 65-inch TU8000 4K smart TV | AU$1,091 (RRP AU$1,295, save AU$204) It may not be part of Samsung’s top-tier QLED range, but this 4K model boasts premium features, such as HDR10+ support, good upscaling and terrific picture quality. The Good Guys on eBay has slashed the price down to AU$1,091 when you checkout with Afterpay using the code PAPDY20.View Deal