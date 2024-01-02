The best student laptops in Australia for 2024: the top back-to-school options

By Joel Burgess
Contributions from
Harry Domanski
 published

Portable and powerful laptops that students can afford

One of the best student laptops on a blue background

1. The list in brief
2. Best overall
3. Best Mac
4. Best looking
5. Best Chromebook
6. Best gaming
7. Best 2-in-1
8. Best 13th Gen
9. Best under $1k
10. Best budget Chromebook
11. Best AMD

With the new academic year fast approaching, it's time to considering getting one of the best laptop for students. Whether you're a student looking for a new laptop, or a parent looking to kit their kid out with the tech they need for their studies, there are plenty of challenges to overcome in the vast sea of solid options.

One of the major considerations, for both student and parent alike, is to find a laptop that doesn't cost the planet, but simply finding the cheapest available machine isn't likely to be a worthwhile investment either way. 

Thankfully, here at TechRadar, we get to review a vast majority of the laptops that hit shelves, and in doing so we get a great idea of the products that are worth their asking price – particularly when it comes to paying for features and specs that actually matter.

With that said, below are our recommendations on the best value laptops for students, no matter your budget and needs, we'll have a laptop to meet the demands of your study (and wallet).

The quick list

Acer Swift Go 14Best of the best
1. Acer Swift Go 14

Best student laptop overall

An OLED screen on a powerful and competitively priced Ultrabook, the Swift Go is an unparalleled offering for students this year. 

Read more below

MacBook Air deals M1 Best Mac
2. Apple MacBook Air (M1)

Best Mac for students

If you're already familiar with Mac OS, or you want a device that'll last all day without the need to charge then the late 2020 MacBook Air is still a solid choice for students. 

Read more below

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2Best looking
3. Surface Laptop Go 2

Best looking student laptop

The Surface Laptop Go range offers a nice-looking PixelSense display and a slightly older but still powerful processor. 

Read more below

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet ChromebookBest Chromebook
4. Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook

Best Chromebook

Chrome is a compelling OS for 2-in-1 devices that don't have quite enough power to run full-Windows operating systems and this is one of the best of the bunch. 

Read more below

Surface Go 3 on whiteBest 2-in-1
5. Microsoft Surface Go 3

Best 2-in-1

This affordable tablet is one of the most portable and versatile offerings here, but it's still powerful enough to run whatever software you need for school. 

Read more below

Aspire 5 15 13th Gen IntelBest 13th Gen
6. Acer Aspire 5 15