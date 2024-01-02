The best student laptops in Australia for 2024: the top back-to-school options
Portable and powerful laptops that students can afford
With the new academic year fast approaching, it's time to considering getting one of the best laptop for students. Whether you're a student looking for a new laptop, or a parent looking to kit their kid out with the tech they need for their studies, there are plenty of challenges to overcome in the vast sea of solid options.
One of the major considerations, for both student and parent alike, is to find a laptop that doesn't cost the planet, but simply finding the cheapest available machine isn't likely to be a worthwhile investment either way.
Thankfully, here at TechRadar, we get to review a vast majority of the laptops that hit shelves, and in doing so we get a great idea of the products that are worth their asking price – particularly when it comes to paying for features and specs that actually matter.
With that said, below are our recommendations on the best value laptops for students, no matter your budget and needs, we'll have a laptop to meet the demands of your study (and wallet).
The quick list
Best of the best
Best student laptop overall
An OLED screen on a powerful and competitively priced Ultrabook, the Swift Go is an unparalleled offering for students this year.
Best Mac
Best Mac for students
If you're already familiar with Mac OS, or you want a device that'll last all day without the need to charge then the late 2020 MacBook Air is still a solid choice for students.
Best looking
Best looking student laptop
The Surface Laptop Go range offers a nice-looking PixelSense display and a slightly older but still powerful processor.
Best Chromebook
Best Chromebook
Chrome is a compelling OS for 2-in-1 devices that don't have quite enough power to run full-Windows operating systems and this is one of the best of the bunch.
Best 2-in-1
Best 2-in-1
This affordable tablet is one of the most portable and versatile offerings here, but it's still powerful enough to run whatever software you need for school.
Best 13th Gen