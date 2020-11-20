Best PS5 games: the PlayStation 5 games you need to play

Looking for the best PS5 games to play right now? We don't blame you. Those who have picked up (or are planning to pick up) a PlayStation 5 will be looking to fill their new console library will a selection of fantastic titles.

While the PS5 launch lineup is a bit light, the quality bar is high for what's there, and there are already a number of games that you should definitely pick up to get the most out of your new PlayStation.

Not sure where to start? Then you're in luck: we've rounded up the best PS5 games that you need to play right now. While some of these games are brand new for the platform, others from the PS4 era have undergone a next-gen upgrade for release on the PlayStation 5. Read on for our list of the best PS5 games.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla A Viking adventure AU $99.95 View at The Gamesmen Funniest game in the series Eivor is brilliant protagonist Every hub bursts with life Huge open-world can feel sparse Plot never gets you invested Combat can feel messy

Whether you're sailing onto the shore or ransacking a village, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla recreates the Viking age with aplomb. If you’re a fan of Nordic folklore or simply enjoy plunging an axe into the chest of another man, Valhalla promises to deliver.

The game targets 60fps on PS5, and promises improved load times over the PS4 version. If that wasn't enough, there are drinking competitions were you try to drink your opponent under the table. Skål!

Check out our full Assassin's Creed Valhalla review.

(Image credit: Sony)

Astro's Playroom Showcasing the DualSense Shows off the DualSense Family-friendly fun Comes pre-loaded Quite short

Astro’s Playroom is the best pack-in game since Wii Sports, as it perfectly showcases what Sony’s new system can do. From the sumptuous, crystal clear 4K visuals, to the pleasing 3D audio, this is a gem of a platformer and it’s installed on every PS5.

It’s the way Astro’s Playroom shows off the DualSense controller, though, that really steals the show. You’ll feel sensations that you didn’t know were possible before thanks to Sony’s new haptic feedback and adaptive triggers tech, such as what it feels like to walk along different surfaces or fire a Gatling gun. It’s a surreal, magical experience, and we recommend booting up Astro’s Playroom first before you play anything else.

Check out our piece on why Astro’s Playroom will make you fall in love with the PS5 DualSense controller.

(Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Back in black AU $93.95 View at Green Man Gaming Visuals take full advantage of next-gen power Addictive and immersive gunplay Multiplayer and Zombies is fantastic A cack-handed campaign that retreads old ground A few performance issues around launch

Another year, another Call of Duty. But what makes Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War worth buying? Well, for one the PS5 version takes full advantage of the DualSense controller’s adaptive controllers, recreating the recoil of each individual gun. That means when you fire off a machine gun, the triggers will feedback appropriately. Nice.

Of course, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War wouldn’t be complete without the walking dead, so you’ll be pleased to hear zombies return. You can also play Call of Duty at 120fps for the first time on a console, which should make things even more competitive online.

Check out our full Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War review.

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Demon's Souls Delightfully devilish Prime AU $106.80 View at Amazon Next-gen visuals Super-fast load times Atmospheric locations Extreme difficulty may deter many Clunky lock-on system Can feel overwhelming

A true PS5 exclusive, Demon’s Souls is arguably the best looking game on PlayStation 5. From the spectacular lighting and hulking bosses to its phenomenal texture detail, it’s a gorgeous sight to behold. Load times are also practically non-existent, too, with level transitions taking around three seconds at most.

A remake of the 2009 PlayStation 3 game, Demon’s Souls will test your gaming chops with its punishing difficulty. However, if you have the strength to persevere, the elation that awaits is frankly unsurpassed. Just be prepared to die hundreds of times before you emerge victorious.

Check out our full Demon's Souls review.

(Image credit: Sony)

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales review Miles gets a superhero’s welcome Prime AU $78 View at Amazon Incredibly detailed visuals Blazing-fast load times Ray tracing support Main story doesn’t last long Challenges can be repetitive DualSense implementation is fairly limited

A sequel that’s more akin to Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in terms of scale, Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales puts you in the Adidas-branded sneakers of the charismatic and rookie web-slinger, Miles. With Peter Parker off on holiday, it’s up to Miles to take over the stewardship of New York, and predictably, his first week on the job doesn’t go smoothly.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales delivers a blockbuster, cinematic experience that easily rivals Hollywood’s best. The game’s fidelity mode shows off the power of ray-tracing (realistic reflections and lighting) and there’s a silky-smooth 60fps performance mode, too. If you loved the first Spider-Man game, or simply want to experience yet another excellent PlayStation exclusive, you don’t need to look much further than Miles’ debut outing.

Check out our full Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales review.

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure Stuffed full of magic Prime AU $79 View at Amazon Fantastic level design Four-player co-op Challenging gameplay Somewhat predictable boss fights End of level fanfare takes too long No online multiplayer at launch

Sackboy: A Big Adventure may seem like the weakest PlayStation exclusive of the three, but it’s probably the most important. This is a game that’s perfect for families thanks to its kid-friendly nature and four-player local co-op (online arrives at a later date), and manages to go toe-to-toe with the impressive, critically-acclaimed Super Mario 3D World.

It helps that Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a truly wonderful platformer, then, one that manages to avoid the common pitfalls that many developers fall into when designing games for younger audiences. Don’t sleep on this one.

Check out our full Sackboy: A Big Adventure review.

