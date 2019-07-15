Rare PS4 Pro deal on Amazon Prime Day includes Spider-Man, Horizon: Zero Dawn

If you remember Black Friday 2018, then you remember when the PS4 was available with insane bundles and discounts. Amazon is making sure that trend continues with its Prime Day 2019 festivities, slinging out a PS4 Pro console bundle with two games included for the price of a regular PS4 on its own.

This list-price Sony PS4 Pro includes the mega-hit games of 2017 and 2018, respectively: Horizon: Zero Dawn and Spider-Man.

Of course, on the inside is a whopping 1TB solid-state drive to hold all of your 4K games without issue. Naturally, the console comes with just one controller.

(Image credit: Sony) Sony PS4 Pro 1TB bundle just $469 $299 at Amazon

The ultimate gaming console from Sony normally goes for $399 alone in the US, so getting it for $100 off plus two games makes for an immense deal.

Some other top PS4 Amazon Prime Day deals

(Image credit: Acer) Acer Nitro VG271 $299 $209 at Amazon

If you're on the market for a high-refresh gaming monitor, you'll notice that prices can get a bit high. Luckily, for Amazon Prime Day, you can pick up this 1080p, 144Hz FreeSync monitor from Acer for just $209.View Deal

(Image credit: Corsair) Elgato HD60 S Capture Card $179 $156 at Amazon

If you want to start recording your gameplay, or even if you want to become the next Twitch legend, you're going to need a capture card. Luckily, the Elgato HD60 S is a legend in the field, providing value and reliability. Plus, it's 13% off for Prime Day.View Deal