Get £20 off Amazon Prime, just in time for Prime Day

Amazon has cut £20 off the price of a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime – just in time for Amazon Prime Day.

The deal runs until July 16, and is open to new Prime subscribers, or anyone switching from a monthly plan to an annual one.

Amazon Prime £79.99 £59.99 per year

An Amazon Prime subscription doesn't just give you access to all the deals on Prime Day – you also get super fast delivery for your whole household, Amazon Instant TV and movie streaming, Amazon Prime Music, and much more. Here are five reasons you'll want to keep your Prime subscription after the deals end.

This isn't the only special deal Amazon is offering ahead of Prime Day, either. You can also get £10 off your next order of £25 by installing the Amazon Assistant browser extension before July 14.