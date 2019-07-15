Garmin Vivoactive 3 price massively slimmed down in Prime Day deal

Garmin's been taking the fitness world by storm of late, with the watches it's pushing out getting ever more capable and more imbued with smartwatch features too - and this latest Amazon Prime Day deal for the Vivoactive 3 and Vivoactive 3 Music are, well... music to our ears.

The Vivoactive 3 has been given a hefty price drop in the UK, down to £129.99 ($149 in the US), while the Music variant is only a snip more at £149.99. You're paying for the music capabilities there, but the difference between the two was previously £50.

For those of you outside of the US, scroll down to the end of the article where you'll be able to see the best prices for Garmin's wearables in your region.

These pair might not seem to be in the same category as the popular Forerunner range (although more on those later) but they have all the high-end features we've come to expect from more expensive watches - including all-day heart rate monitoring, stress tracking and the ability to keep tabs on you while you're doing multiple activities.

Music be the food of fitness

The even better news: you'll be able to listen to Spotify if you go for the more expensive (although not by much more) model, so you can get zen while monitoring yoga or pumped up on a heavy run outside - these discounts really bring the watches into range.

However, if you're after a cheaper, more dedicated running watch you could opt for the Forerunner 35 (which is now only £79.99), a bargain if you don't mind rather rudimentary features.

Or you could opt for the ever-popular Forerunner 235, which has recently been superseded by the Garmin Forerunner 245 and has subsequently gone down in price even more than before, to just £129.99 - a pretty monumental drop given it was nearly £200 a few months ago.

Garmin Prime Day deals

The Garmin Vivoactive 3 has features to rival more expensive smartwatches, in particular with its impressive sports tracking abilities. If you're on the market for a great wearable on Amazon Prime Day, its £30 reduction should entice you.

Take a look at that name, and try to guess how it's different to the Garmin Vivoactive 3? That's right, you can store music on it too, and play it over Bluetooth headphones, eliminating the need for your phone when on a long run. We've seen it cheaper before though.

Garmin is one of the best brands for smartwatches and fitness trackers, and the fact that one of its products is below £100 is great news for people who are looking for wearables to help with exercise.

Designed to help runners perform at their best, the Forerunner 235 stands out thanks to its sharp looks, bright, crisp screen, and resting heart rate insights to help you plan your training. Amazon has knocked £42.96 off the regular price for Prime Day.

We're still waiting to see whether we'll be getting a similar discount in the US for some of these models - we're hopeful there will be something to match the fitness madness on show this year. The Vivoactive 3 at least has a nice discount.