There’s an Amazon Prime Day error, and it could cost you

We've been spending a large amount of time trawling through every Amazon Prime Day deal at the moment - and we've hit something of a snag.

A fair amount of the deals that are being surfaced - many of which are Amazon's own devices, such as the Ring Doorbell 2 or the Fire TV Stick - will appear as a decent discount, but then when clicking through to the product page, it'll still be showing the original price.

For instance, the Amazon Fire TV stick is showing as down to $14.99 in the search pages, but when clicked it will often show the original price of $39.99.

The Fire TV Stick deal as it shows in listings (Image credit: TechRadar)

It's not just limited to the US, as we've replicated this in the UK too. The Ring Doorbell 2 in the UK has a great discount down to £119, yet clicking through will yield a much higher price of £179.

Sometimes refreshing the page, looking it up on mobile devices or just trying other avenues into Amazon will show the correct price, but it's far from consistent.

Even non-Amazon products are affected - we're seeing the same thing happening on whiskey deals, for instance.

The price shown on the page for the same device (Image credit: TechRadar)

That's somewhat worrisome, as if you're clicking onto the page from a direct link you might not be aware of that price drop - adding it to cart from the product page maintains the price that the shopper would have been exposed to.

Now, there is a way around this: if you go through the Amazon deals page you'll see an option to 'Add to basket' under the products, and this will honor the right price.

Our advice - if you see something for the right price, add it to your cart even if you're unsure on the purchase. It seems that will 'lock it in' for the right price so if you do want it, this will help.

We'll update this story if we see things clearing or we hear anything from Amazon - but for now, if a deal seems to be too expensive, try giving the page a reload or accessing through a phone to see if that works.

