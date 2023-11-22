Don't miss out on AdGuard VPN's huge Black Friday discounts

Black Friday is fast approaching, and AdGuard VPN is giving users the chance to try one of the best VPNs around for a massively reduced price—so you can shore up your digital security and save some money in the process. Talk about a win/win situation.

You can get your hands on a 2-year AdGuard VPN subscription for just $1.80 per month—that's a huge 85% saving. Alternatively, if you’re looking for a shorter commitment, you can save 67% on AdGuard VPN's 1-year plan at $3.99 a month. AdGuard VPN is also giving anyone who picks up a paid VPN plan access to AdGuard DNS, a handy tool that banishes ads and trackers, entirely for free.

This Black Friday VPN deal isn't to be missed—especially if you plan on streaming some Netflix over the holidays, or if you simply want to keep your devices free from annoying ads, malware, and snooping third parties.

Save 85% Even cheaper AdGuard VPN | 2-year plan | $1.80/mo

AdGuard VPN is an awesome all-rounder, packed with an impressive range of security tools. You’ll also be able to take your pick of servers scattered across 53 countries, unblock all of your favorite services, and install the VPN on just about every device in the house. Best of all, you can check it out for yourself for less than $2 a month. Click the link to head over to the AdGuard VPN site and select your subscription. Remember, you’ll be covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee—so you can put the service to the test in your own time and claim your cash back, no questions asked, if you change your mind.

Save 67% AdGuardVPN | 1-year plan | $3.99/mo

AdGuard VPN’s Black Friday savings extend to its 1-year plan, too, though you won’t bag quite as much of a bargain as you would with its 2-year variant. Both plans are covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee, however, and include AdGuard DNS Personal as a free gift.

Why is this AdGuard VPN deal worth checking out?

You might already be familiar with AdGuard Ad Blocker—the provider’s one-stop shop for banishing all of the most annoying web elements you can imagine. AdGuard VPN is just as tenacious when it comes to safeguarding your privacy, with industry-standard encryption and a solid no-logs policy, and you can even use the VPN alongside Ad Blocker to boost your security.

I’m also impressed by how well AdGuard VPN works as a streaming VPN. During my most recent tests, I was able to unblock all of my favorite platforms—Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and Amazon Prime included. So, if you plan to catch up on the latest and greatest original series, or revisit your favorite festive movies over the holidays, AdGuard VPN is the perfect tool for the job.

Subscribe if: ✔️ You have a lot of devices: your AdGuard VPN subscription comes with 10 simultaneous connections you can share with friends and family to ensure their gadgets remain super-secure. ✔️ You’re always on your mobile: not only are AdGuard VPN's mobile apps simple to use, but they keep your browsing sessions free from threats like dodgy links and malware. ✔️ You’re a big Netflix fan: some VPNs struggle to access Netflix, and its international content libraries, but AdGuard VPN can reliably unblock shows from around the world.

Hackers, malware, malicious ads—the internet is jam-packed with threats. Luckily, AdGuard VPN has all the tools you need to keep your devices secure. Its top-notch AES-256 encryption ensures that your sensitive information (like logins and financial details) doesn’t fall into the wrong hands, and I particularly like that the automatic kill switch will engage and prevent leaks if the VPN connection drops.

One of AdGuard VPN's most standout features is, of course, its ad-blocking capabilities. We’ve all encountered ads (and other annoying web elements) that just won’t go away, no matter how hard you try—but AdGuard VPN can keep them at bay. This makes for a better (and less stress-inducing) browsing experience, and can also help improve your device's performance by reducing a webpage’s load time.

If you're looking for a Netflix VPN, AdGuard VPN is a great pick—in a few clicks, you’ll have access to its international content libraries, as well as other platforms like BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and even smaller regional services. This unblocking power goes hand in hand with AdGuard VPN’s impressive server network, spread across 65 global locations, which ensures you’ll always be able to bypass geo-restrictions.

The AdGuard VPN apps are well-designed and available for all devices—and you can even check out browser extensions for Chrome, Opera, and Firefox for more convenient protection. If you need help getting set up, or want to troubleshoot some techy issues, you can reach out to the AdGuard VPN team 24/7 via email—or ping them a DM on X (formally Twitter.)