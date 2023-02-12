Samsung S95C vs LG C3: how do these OLED TVs compare?

Samsung S95C OLED Sizes: 55, 65, 77 inches

Screen tech: QD-OLED

Processor: Neural Quantum Processor 4K

HDMI: 4x HDMI 2.1

HDR: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG The Samsung S95C is the next evolution in the company’s QD-OLED TV lineup. The big news here is brightness. Samsung says it's been boosted by 30% over its predecessor, claiming up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness, and improved dark performance in light rooms. It's also a slim, good-looking TV with good gaming features and a 4.2.2 channel speaker system for solid sound.

For Huge brightness

Great for gaming

Rich, wide colors Against No Dolby Vision HDR

Limited size options

Won't be cheap LG C3 OLED Sizes: 42, 48, 55, 65, 77, 83 inches

Screen tech: OLED

Processor: Alpha a9 Gen 6 chip

HDMI: 4x HDMI 2.1

HDR: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision This is the follow-up to the almighty LG C2, which is our current favorite TV. It features an updated image processor that promises to deliver more contrast – but that's pretty much the only image upgrade, and it doesn't look like a big one. The Samsung will smash this for brightness, and probably for color depth – but the C2 comes in more sizes, and will probably be cheaper.

For Lots of size options

Excellent gaming tech

New image processor Against No big picture updates

Less bright of the two

The Samsung S95C QD-OLED vs the LG C3 OLED looks to be the heavyweight TV clash of 2023. Currently, the LG C2 OLED is the best TV available today for most people, but the new model doesn't look like a huge update on the previous model, so it's all to play for this year.

It’s Samsung’s latest OLED panel that could be the real wildcard. The company’s first QD-OLED TVs impressed in the form of the Samsung S95B, but with some imperfections. The S95C QD-OLED looks like it be one of the brightest TVs of 2023, giving the older tech in the LG C3 a real run for its money.

When we saw it up close recently, the 77-inch version of the S95C QD-OLED was the best TV at CES 2023 . Promising a 30% brightness increase over last year’s S95B, this could be the punchiest OLED panel that’s ever hit the market. Below, we compare the Samsung S95C QD-OLED to the LG C3 OLED in terms of price, size and features. Which set looks to be the best OLED TV in 2023? We'll have to wait for full reviews for the final verdict, but here's how they compare so far.

The Samsung S95C OLED TV promises an extremely impressive 30% brightness increase over last year’s S95B. (Image credit: TechRadar/Future)

Samsung S95C vs LG C3: Price, sizes and availability

We don't have much to go on in terms of official prices at the time of publishing, but expect the Samsung S95C to be the more expensive model at launch, and not by a small margin.

The one price we do have is that the 77-inch Samsung S95C will cost $4,500 (around £3,750 / AU$6,500) – it's available to order now. For comparison, the LG C2 77-inch from last year had a launch price of $3,499, and we expect the C3 to be about the same.

Last year, the S95B dropped its prices very quickly, very dramatically, so the same might happen with the S95C… but the S95B mostly did that because LG was dropping its prices so quickly, so what will happen this year for prices is anyone's guess.

What release dates should you expect for both OLEDs? For the C3, we’re expecting LG to launch the C3 in March. The Samsung S95C will launch at the end of February, or perhaps early in March. Not all sizes will necessarily arrive at the same time, though.

The LG C3 OLED TV is going to have a tough competition on its hands to be the best OLED TV of 2023. (Image credit: LG)

Samsung S95C vs LG C3: Features

This is the key battleground between the Samsung S95C QD-OLED VS LG C3. Without the benefit of conclusive testing, we obviously can’t give a definitive performance face-off. But judging from our time with the S95C QD-OLED at CES 2023, it's going to among the best TVs available this year.

The S95C's QD-OLED panel mixes self-lighting OLED pixel with a quantum dot color filter. The result? You get exceptional peak brightness performance and colors, with the perfect blacks and peerless screen uniformity of an OLED panel.

The figures Samsung is currently peddling are astounding. The S95C is set to be 30% brighter than last year’s equivalent model, delivering a scarcely believable 2,000 nits peak brightness, though we suspect the figures will be lower in practice, when used in an accurate picture mode – we suspect 1,500 nits is more likely what we'll see.

But that's still incredible. By contrast, the LG C2 delivers around 800 nits peak brightness in HDR, and the LG C3 is set to basically be identical. (The LG G3 OLED will likely get closer to what the Samsung can do, thanks to its Micro Lens Array tech.)

Big colors and big brightness are promised by the Samsung QD-OLED. (Image credit: Future/TechRadar)

The C3 will have one image quality edge over the Samsung S95B, though: Dolby Vision HDR. This is the most widely supported advanced form of HDR, and helps to make sure you get the best dynamic range from your screen… and Samsung continues to refuse to support it. It's frustrating.

But what about gaming features? LG has been at the top of the pile for PS5/Xbox Series X-friendly tech for two years now, and the C3 still looks to be the king in terms of overall gaming features. Four 4K/120Hz HDMI 2.1 ports, sub-10ms input lag, and G-Sync, FreeSync Premium and VRR support ensure this is as future-proofed a gaming screen as you could hope for in 2023. It will also support Dolby Vision gaming for Xbox, which the Samsung doesn't.

However, with a 144Hz refresh rate for PC gaming, four 4K/120Hz HDMI 2.1 ports and VRR/ALLM support, the S95C should also be a brilliant 4K gaming TV.

As for audio, it looks like the S95C has the edge over the C3. Samsung’s OLED promises a 4.2.2 channel speaker system, while the C3 is limited to a 3.1.2 setup – though both pale compared to one of the best soundbars. Speaking of which, both these TVs support a technology that enables the built-in speakers to combine with a soundbar from the same company into a bigger soundstage, instead of the soundbar replacing the speakers totally. Samsung calls this Q-Symphony, LG calls this Wow Synergy. Keep your eyes open for both!

The LG C3 comes with a new carbon body that makes it lighter. (Image credit: LG )

Samsung S95C vs LG C3: Design

Razor-thin bezels are the order of the day for both TVs when comparing the Samsung S95C QD-OLED and LG C3 OLED. If you’re planning to wall hang either set, the visual differences between either panel is going to be more or less irrelevant, such is the absurdly svelte nature of modern OLEDs.

It’s only when comparing the stands of both sets that it’s easier to choose a side in terms of aesthetics. The S95C comes with a slim set of pedestal feet that cover almost the full length of the TV (they look minimalist and attractive, though they might prove inconvenient for those with narrower TV stands). For the C3, expect a premium metallic stand, and a new carbon body that's lighter.

The key point? They’re both going to be incredibly slim, attractive TVs, so design differences between the two panels really shouldn’t be a deciding factor when choosing between the sets.

Samsung S95C vs LG C3: Conclusion

We may not deliver definite reviews of the S95C QD-OLED and LG C3 OLED for a few months, but for premium OLED buyers this year, choosing between them is a key question. Building on the outstanding, gamer-friendly features of the C2, LG’s C3 will almost certainly be one of the best TVs of 2023, but it hasn't developed much.

If Samsung can deliver on that promised brightness, we could be looking at a TV that combines all the inherent qualities of both OLED and QLED. Should the S95C produce its promised brightness levels, alongside the effortlessly inky blacks you associate with OLED, the C3 could be in for a blindingly bright fight it can’t win… but it'll come down to the price difference, won't it?