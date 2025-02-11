The best 360-degree dash cam you can buy just got a big 4K video upgrade and new rear camera support

There's an upgrade to the 70mai Omni dash cam, delivering 4K / 60p video support

The main camera can rotate 360-degrees for road or cabin views

It can be paired with a 1080p rear camera for dual channel recording

Prices start at $279.99 / £268

70mai has unveiled the Omni 4K dash cam, a next-gen upgrade of the world's first 360-degree dash cam, and it delivers a host of meaningful improvements. Chief among them is 4K / 60p video support – that's a big jump from the original Omni's 1080p recording.

There's also a new 1080p rear camera, meaning support for dual-channel recording, although with both cameras in action the front rotating camera's recording capabilities drop to 4K / 30p.

We loved the original model and awarded it 4-stars in our 70mai Omni Dash cam review. That model currently sits in our best dash cams guide, although we fully expect it to be replaced by this latest 4K upgrade when our in-depth review is complete, coming soon.

Price-wise, the 70mai Omni 4K Dash Cam starts at $279.99 / £268 for the front camera alone, while a bundle that also includes the rear cam, hard wiring kit and 256GB micro SD memory card will cost $406 / £389. Sales are set for March, with a specific date TBC. We'll update this page with Australia pricing and availability when we get it.

The main camera can rotate 360-degrees, enabling you to choose between road or cabin recording. It's not a twin camera that sees road and cabin simultaneously. (Image credit: 70mai)

A pricier, comprehensive dash cam upgrade

That boost in video resolution and frame rates is the headline new feature in 70mai's new rotating dash cam. At the time of writing, the Viofo A329 is the only other dash cam to offer 4K / 60p video for highly detailed and smooth recording, effectively doubling your chances of clear capture should an incident occur, and we called that dash cam a 'premium performer in our 5-star A329 review back in October. We expect similar performance from the 70mai Omni 4K Dash Cam.

You can now also hard wire it with a 1080p rear camera for dual channel recording, meaning your front and rear views are both covered, although that's a pricier package. The main camera's 360-degree capabilities are its party piece, although it's important to note that it's a single camera that can rotate 360-degrees for road or cabin coverage, not both at the same time. You have to choose whether you want your journey covered, or your in-car karaoke sessions, now with a slightly reduced 130-degree field-of-view to the original's 140-degree FOV!

Still, the rotating camera has some neat features. When in parking mode, it can track nearby objects as they move around the car, such as a person that's taken an interest in your vehicle, and any potential bumps from other vehicles, powered by 70mai's new AI Motion Detection 2.0.

70mai has swapped out the Omnivision OV02K sensor of the original model for the popular Sony Starvis 2 sensor. It's not clear how the sensors compare, though I did a little research to discover they share the same 2.9 µm pixel size and potentially similar low light performance. 70mai has its own Night Owl vision feature to improve night-time clarity, reducing noise and glare, plus Lumi Vision tech for visibility in near-total darkness.

Other shared features include Wi-Fi 6 5GHz and 4G support for mobile app connectivity, streaming and recording downloads, plus built-in GPS and ADAS support for the likes of pedestrian detection, lane departure alerts and forward collision warnings.

Battery life should however be better in the new 4K model thanks to a new supercapacitor unit versus the original 300mAh lith-ion cell. The main camera's screen size has been increased too, from 1.2 to 1.4-inches. You can discover more about the Omni 4K Dash Cam at 70mai's website. All in all, this is a comprehensive if pricier upgrade, and we'll share our full verdict very soon – trust us, this is one to look out for.