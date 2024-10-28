The world’s best dash cam gets a much cheaper and lighter sibling – meet the Nextbase Piqo

Nextbase makes some of the best dash cams, including the iQ, which we labelled the smartest dash cam ever. However, the UK-based company's first smart dash cam is also the priciest add-on car security solution around, with some wide-ranging smart features that could be overkill for many users. That's where the new Nextbase Piqo comes in.

Think of the Piqo as a baby iQ: it has a similar fresh look, but is a much smaller and simpler package, with cleverly implemented 'Lite' versions of IQ's smart features that are designed to appeal to younger drivers.

The Piqo is available globally from the Nextbase website and leading retailers in two versions: 1K (HD 1080p) for just $129.99 / £99.99 / AU$199 and 2K (HD 1440p) for $149.99 / £129.99 / $299. Contrast that to the iQ, which starts at $399.99 / £349.99, and the Piqo's appeal is clear – particularly when you consider that you also need to pay for a monthly data plan to make the most of the more expensive model's smart features.

That's a big difference in price, so let's take a look at what the Piqo can do and where necessary compromises have been made.

(Image credit: Nextbase)

A cleverly watered-down iQ

Video resolution in the 1K HD version of the Piqo is actually slightly more detailed than standard 1080p, with a 2560x1080 pixel resolution and 140-degree field of view. The 2K version, meanwhile, has a max resolution of 2560x1440 pixels and 145-degree field of view. Unlike the iQ, there's no 4K version of the Piqo.

I asked Bryn Brooker, Nextbase's Head of Marketing, why there's no 4K version of the Piqo, and he told me that according to Nextbase research, at least 83% of UK dash cam owners see no need for a pricier 4K dash cam, plus Nextbase is confident in the video quality of the Piqo.

Bryn also told me that the dash cam market is evolving. In 2020 the majority of dash cam customers were 45 years of age and older, but four years later and this demographic has reversed. Nextbase has consequently adapted the Piqo's design and features to appeal to a younger audience.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It doesn't have a screen – because most people today use their phones, after all. Instead, you can connect to the Piqo through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and view the video feed and recordings through an entirely new Nextbase app that's currently exclusive to the Piqo. The app is stripped back to make it easy for you to do key things such as view and share videos.

There are also new 'skins': customized overlays that display crucial stats on your video, such as speed. They're more for fun than anything else, but you get one skin thrown in with the free 'Solo' subscription, and can get more via the paid-for 'Protect' plan that costs £29.99 per year.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nextbase) (Image credit: Nextbase) (Image credit: Nextbase)

With its own data plan, the pricier iQ is an always-connected camera, with smart features such as emergency SOS, Guardian Mode, Witness Mode and Smart Parking that can update you in realtime, like if your car has been pranged while parked, or tell your loved ones if you've had an accident and upload the footage to the cloud for you. The Piqo has all of these modes, too, but here they're light versions.

For example, in Guardian Lite mode your emergency contact gets a text from the Piqo rather than the video being sent to them, which is what the iQ does. Likewise, Witness Lite mode uploads content when you are back home with a Wi-Fi connection.

Elsewhere, smart parking auto-records any prangs, but like any dash cam you'll need constant power for a feature like this. Nextbase sells two kits for constant power separately, the pro install cable kit and the connect cable kit. The Piqo is also equipped with G-Sense tech and automatically increases sensitivity when it detects the car is parked.

Other features include 10Ghz GPS and voice control, plus a newly designed and rigorously tested click mount. Overall, the Piqo seems like a clever implementation of smart iQ tech in a simpler and cheaper dash cam. We're currently reviewing the Nextbase Piqo and will share our experiences very soon.