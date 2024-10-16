Viofo’s powerful new dash cam brings several world-first features - including smoother 4K video

Viofo has announced its most advanced dash cam yet, the A329. It is the world's first dash cam equipped with 4K 60fps video and could join our list of the best dash cams.

While other 4K dash cams are limited to 30fps, the A329 doubles the frame rates, ensuring it records smoother video footage with what is essentially double the information. Thus, it increases your chances of capturing vital details should an incident occur, like license plates.

Some other dash cams shoot 60fps video, but until now, they have only been at the less detailed Full HD 1080p resolution. The A329 offers the best of both worlds: 4K resolution and higher 60fps frame rates, which could prove crucial, especially in high-speed incidents.

That's not all. Viofo, one of the leading names in dash cams, also says that the A329 is the first dash cam that supports external SSD recording. We don't know the maximum SSD capacity that is compatible with it. Still, Viofo says recording directly onto an SSD drive rather than a micro SD can get you up to three weeks of continuous footage.

The Viofo A329 is available as a single front camera or dual front and back camera. At the time of writing, the single 4K front camera version is available now at a discount price of $329 / £258 / AU$502 (was $399 / £312 AU$608) at Viofo, while the dual camera version, which also includes a 2K rear camera, costs $399 / £312 / AU$608 (was $469 / £367 / AU$708) at Viofo.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Viofo) (Image credit: Viofo)

The tech behind the features

In addition to 4K 60fps video recording, the A329 can also shoot 4K HDR video up to 30fps. The 4K front camera and the rear 2K camera are equipped with Sony Starvis 2 sensors, which Viofo says capture 2.5x the dynamic range of Sony's previous generation sensors, with better nighttime image quality.

What's really new here though is Viofo's next-gen chipset which is to thank for the A329's improved performance, comprising a Quad Core ARM Cortex A53 processor.

Other standout features include Wi-Fi 6 connectivity – which is a first for a Viofo dash cam – with speedier file transfers: a typical one-minute 4K video should be downloaded in just under 10 seconds. There's also voice control, integrated GPS tracking and a parking mode that provides continuous monitoring.

We're currently conducting a review of the Viofo A329, so if this news has grabbed your attention, be sure to check back and discover if Viofo's A329 turns out to be one of the best dash cams yet.