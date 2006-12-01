Although Castalia is no match for the visual effects produced by CodeRush, this isn't all bad

CodeRush is no longer supported for the Delphi IDE, but in Castalia 4 it lives on. Devotees mourned when Mark Miller, the creator of CodeRush, moved to Developer Express. CodeRush still exists, but it's now an add-in for Visual Studio.

Although Castalia is no match for the sophistication and pyrotechnic visual effects produced by CodeRush, this isn't all bad. Particularly on a machine with a relatively low amount of memory. TwoDesk's Castalia consists of about a dozen Delphi packages, loads quickly, and is easy to configure.

One of the coolest features of Castalia is the built-in support for templates. When you're in the code editor, just type the letters followed by a space, and Castalia will add a complete statement template, together with BEGIN and END keywords. The cursor is positioned ready for you to type the conditional statement, and when you hit [ESC], the insertion point will then jump to follow the opening BEGIN.

Castalia has a built-in template editor, which can be used to modify the supplied templates or add your own new ones and has some nice features such as the ability to automatically add the author's name, date, time, filename info, and so on, to a template.

Another useful feature is the so-called 'structural highlighting'. This is a fancy way of saying that Castalia can display coloured lines to indicate matching language constructs - speaking of which, C# is supported as well as Delphi Pascal.

There are many more features of Castalia - too many to describe here, so check the website for more information. Now that CodeRush has departed the Borland IDE marketplace for pastures new, that leaves TwoDesk's Castalia as the number one productivity add-in for Delphi developers.

You can purchase a single version of Castalia targeted at a specific IDE (such as Delphi 5) or you can buy a Universal pack, which will target all supported IDE's. We tried it out with the Turbo Delphi and it worked fine. Dave Jewell