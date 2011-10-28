Mad Catz Cyborg R.A.T. 7 Albino Edition

The Cyborg range of gaming peripherals has had a chequered past. We've seen some ropey gaming keyboards, with action so dead you'd be forgiven for thinking you were prodding Alan Turing himself, and some finger-crampingly bad gaming mice too. Until the Cyborg R.A.T. 7.

Looking less like the Microsoft Sidewinder/Vader's Codpiece and more like a deconstructed laboratory prototype, the R.A.T. is one of the most accomplished and comfortable mice we've ever clasped. Being able to manually adjust a surprising number of the R.A.T's constituent parts means you can tailor it to your hand. So long as you're right-handed, that is.

More dots

This latest version of the R.A.T. 7, the Albino Edition, comes in a rather pleasing white with black and grey detailing. It's not just a change in colour scheme, which is just as well considering you can pick up the vanilla R.A.T. 7 for £15 less.

Along with the new colour scheme there's a new sensor which will go up to 6,400dpi compared to the 5,600dpi limit of the standard R.A.T.

So it's still the same great mouse we previously loved, only with an increased dpi limit and a funky new skin. And as aesthetically-pleasing as the white seems, those buttons are going to get grubby after a few intense gaming sessions.

But if you want a great mouse spawned by GLaDOS, then the Albino Edition might be worth the £85 to you. For anyone with a standard R.A.T feeling a twinge of jealousy though, remember you can pick up Tipp-Ex for a quid.

