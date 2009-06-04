A fast but sadly flawed device for those using Windows Vista. If you are looking for an easy back-up solution we recommend you look elsewhere

The Dane-Elec SoMobile OTB 400GB portable hard drive is aimed at those in need of a fast and simple no-frills system back-up solution.

The drive comes in a range of colours, including black, pink, blue, green and orange, and is small enough to fit in your pocket or laptop bag. Constructed from plastic and rubber it is also highly durable.

From removing the device from its packaging to starting a backup of our laptop took no more than five minutes. OTB stands for One Touch Back Up and a single click is all it takes to start a backup.

Unfortunately, we had problems backing up Windows Vista files and, as a result, the process failed, so despite its great design, this drive is hard to recommend.

Buy from our affiliates: Amazon | Pixmania

Follow TechRadar reviews on Twitter: http://twitter.com/techradarreview