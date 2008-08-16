Decent pictures, but there are some caveats

Just over 200 of Queen Lizzie's sterling pecuniary portions for a luxurious 24-inch LCD panel? And one replete with the full 1,920x1,200 pixel count.

The OcUK Value L2442WD-VA even sports a PVA LCD panel and a DVI input and hence a pin-sharp digital imagery.

But luxurious it most certainly isn't. The chassis is hewn from such wafer-thin plastics as to make the entire unit very light. If you plan on dragging it to LAN parties regularly, it's a bonus. But it doesn't inspire confidence.

By normal PVA standards, the panel is watery and a little dull. Likewise, so-so contrast makes watching HD movies sub par. But the PVA tech does deliver one clear advantage: exceptionally stable viewing angles. It's bright and has decent – if not exactly spectacular – pixel response, too.