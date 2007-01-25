Ilyama E2200WS-B

This screen isnt the best showing from Iiyama. The E2200WS-B is de?nitely a panel for those with price concerns - after all, £290 for a 22-inch monitor seems like pretty good going.
Then, when you plug it in and get going, youll see what your money's actually been spent on.
The colours look rather washed out, and the screen's not very bright. The worst aspect of the panel is its viewing angle. Its so poor that all you need to do is look at the screen on a slight angle and the image degrades noticeably - becoming darker or lighter depending on which way you move your head.
All of which means that you have to be sitting absolutely square-on to the screen, both horizontally and vertically, to get the optimum image beamed into your eyes.
And, even when you're thus perfectly poised, the image is inferior to just about every other ?at panel weve seen. This screen tempts us with its viewing area and price tag, and, on paper, the specs seem pretty competitive.
But there's no substitute for actually using a screen, and here the E2200WS-B is clearly found wanting. Your £300 could be much better spent elsewhere - say, on a 20-inch panel that's bright and crisp, and doesn't kill the image dead if you move your head just a few millimetres.