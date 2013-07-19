Samsung UE40F6400 review

Last year it was the dual-core processor that really brought smart TV into the realm of real-world usability. In 2013 it's quad-core processing that's making multitasking apps possible.

But who actually needs to use Skype on a TV while surfing the internet, watching Lovefilm and streaming some music all at once? Not many of us, which is why the sweet-spot with TVs such as the Samsung UE40F6400 is now with dual-core processors, aka 'last year's tech'.

That's as always with flatscreen TVs, and despite its step-down reputation, this 40-inch LED-backlit LCD TV from Samsung's 6 Series still manages to offer voice interaction (though don't get too excited), active shutter 3D, Freeview HD and Samsung's excellent, Wi-Fi-powered Smart Hub within a highly polished design that hides multiple HDMI and USB ports.

Forget metallic bezels or aluminium - you won't find such materials on affordable televisions - and instead revel in the Samsung UE40F6400's reasonably slim 49.6mm (1.95 inch) deep and 16mm (0.63 inch) wide bezel.

It's a shiny, slightly bulgy bezel in gloss black, with a 3mm-wide, convex transparent edge to catch ambient light; you might see the odd sparkle.

You won't find the Micro Dimming LED tech of high-end Samsung TVs here, but the flip-side is bargains galore. With a full price of just £799.99 (around US$1,215 / AU$1,320), the Samsung UE40F6400 is already being sold at a considerable discount.

Also available

There are a dizzying range of sizes of this exact TV, with the 32-inch Samsung UE32F6400 (£600), 46-inch Samsung UE46F6400 (£1,030), 50-inch Samsung UE50F6400 (£1,230), 55-inch Samsung UE55F6400 (£1,450), 65-inch Samsung UE65F6400 (£2,500) and monster-sized (and priced) 75-inch Samsung UE75F6400 (£5,000) all boasting exactly the same range of features and specs.

However, probably more important is the major differences between this television and others in Samsung's huge - and often cut-priced - arsenal. It's a sea of suspiciously similar model numbers, but we've sorted through them for you.

Samsung's Series 7 TVs - and its identically-sized Samsung UE40F7000, which costs a shade under £1,200 - have built-in speakers that are twice as powerful, a built-in camera for Skype-type features and a camera app, as well as gesture control (don't worry, you're not missing much), a Freesat HD tuner in addition to Freeview HD, a slimmer bezel and a 34.4mm depth, and a Smart Evolution kit.

Two other 40-inch TVs just above the Samsung UE40F6400 include the Samsung UE40F6500 (£900) and Samsung UE40F6800 (£1,000), the latter of which includes a narrower bezel and a slightly different 'branch' design whereby two completely separate feet attach to the back of the TV.

It might sound exciting, but in our experience it makes the TV too wide to sit on most TV tables, and nor does it swivel - take measurements before you buy. Both of these step-up TVs add a Freesat HD tuner.

If you're happy with Freeview HD but want to make savings, consider two other Samsung 40-inch TVs in the 6 Series - the Samsung UE40F6200 (£730, though its lacks crucial 200Hz processing and 3D features) and Samsung UE40F6100 (£700, though this 3D TV has only two HDMI inputs and a single USB slot).

Phew. Now, let's get on with expanding upon the Samsung UE40F6400, which - despite our exhaustive explanations of the alternatives - is one of the best value televisions in the entire Samsung lineup for 2013.