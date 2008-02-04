Partington Minim

This rack adds its own character to the benefit of rock, but slightly to the detriment of acoustic sounds.

In many ways, this is a classic British dedicated hi-fi rack. It's more attractive than many models of yesteryear, yet it shares many of their features, including the metal-and-glass construction, that's available in both black and gunmetal grey.

Usefully, it's almost infinitely adjustable by the user, thanks to shelf supports that slide up and down the inner verticals and lock with a grub screw. You'll need a spirit level and a little patience to do this accurately, but it's a highly practical arrangement and makes the rack particularly well suited to the inveterate upgrader.

Strong build

Construction is based on tubular vertical members and U-section horizontals, variously welded and bolted together. Shelves are made of toughened glass resting on rubber feet, which affords some welcome damping to the overall structure.

Even with that, this is a relatively resonant assembly and it's no surprise that it has some effect on the sound. The good side of this is that there's great rhythm and attack, especially in energetic music like rock'n'roll. The less good side is that detail isn't always the clearest.

Due to the rack's quite highly tuned nature, there's also some coloration in the midrange and a slight haze of resonance that affects the vocals range and also many melody instruments.

We found this a little perturbing in some classical tracks, but most noticeable in jazz, particularly 'unplugged' tracks with naturally microphoned voices and saxophone. You might find it little more than a glow in some music, but it does limit the resolution of some tracks. Try as we might, though, we couldn't find it a drawback in rock and pop.