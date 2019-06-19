Your Tesco shop could save you money on your new mobile phone deal and bills

Tesco has announced some good news for its Clubcard holders that are in the market for a new smartphone or looking to save on their bills. You can now spend Clubcard points at Tesco Mobile, including buying a new phone.

The best bit is that Clubcard points are worth double when spent on Tesco Mobile phone deals. All you need to do is redeem the Clubcard points as vouchers, head to the Clubcard website or app and convert them into a Tesco Mobile Partner voucher which will then be worth double.

You can read more about the offer at Tesco's website.

This new credit can be used to reduce the cost of a new phone or to lower a monthly bill payment. How much you get breaks down like this:

200 Clubcard points = £2 Clubcard voucher or £4 saving off at Tesco Mobile

300 Clubcard points = £3 Clubcard voucher or £6 saving off at Tesco Mobile

400 Clubcard points = £4 Clubcard voucher or £8 saving off at Tesco Mobile

500 Clubcard points = £5 Clubcard voucher or £10 saving off at Tesco Mobile

600 Clubcard points = £6 Clubcard voucher or £12 saving off at Tesco Mobile

Claire Lorains, CEO of Tesco Mobile, said: "Customers love having the very latest handsets and we want to make them as affordable as possible with our exciting new ways to save.

"Clubcard customers can now access even more brilliant savings and pay less for the latest phone, with every shop at Tesco adding up to savings at Tesco Mobile".