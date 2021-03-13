You can save up to £180 across a massive range of Chromebook deals at Currys right now

Currys is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Chrome OS with a massive round of Chromebook deals this weekend. That's great news if you're looking for a new cheap machine for everyday browsing and lighter work, and we're seeing some excellent prices hitting the shelves right now.

The cheapest Chromebook deal on offer this weekend comes in at just £249 (was £299), though you're certainly not skimping on the specs to get there. With a 14-inch display where we would usually see 11-inches, an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 64GB of storage space, this Lenovo IdeaPad 3i offers great value in its configuration.

However, you can also upgrade to a 15.6-inch screen with 128GB of storage space and grab yourself a free carry case and mouse with this Acer 715. Coming in at £100 less than its £499 RRP, you're not only getting a display big enough for multi-tasking, but extra storage to facilitate that as well.

We're rounding up all our favourite Chromebook deals from this weekend's sale just below.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for more cheap Chromebooks in your region.

Today's best cheap Chromebook deals

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 14-inch Chromebook: £299 £249 at Currys

Save £50 on this 14-inch Lenovo Chromebook. Considering you're getting an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 64GB of storage space in here, that's an excellent price. With a slimline design and a 180-degree hinge chassis, the IdeaPad 3 is perfect for flexible, on the go work - though there's no 2-in-1 functionality.

View Deal

Asus C523 15.6-inch Chromebook: £329 £269 at Currys

We rarely see 15.6-inch Chromebooks sitting in this £200 price range, in fact we're more likely to be browsing 11-inch machines at this cost. However, you can save £50 on this Asus machine this week, offering up an Intel Celeron N3350 processor and 64GB of storage space for just £269.

View Deal

Lenovo Duet 10.1-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook | JBL noise cancelling headphones: £438.99 £299 at Currys

The Lenovo Duet isn't like other Chromebooks - you're picking up a tablet here, with an attachable keyboard for the ultimate flexibility. There's a MediaTek P60T processor inside, with 128GB of storage space, so you're getting some decent specs for the price in here. However, Currys is also throwing in a pair of JBL noise cancelling headphones to make this deal even sweeter as well.

View Deal

Acer 715 15.6-inch Chromebook: £499 £399 at Currys

This Acer 715 is offering an excellent 12 hour battery life in a super lightweight, but still 15.6-inch display chassis. Add 128GB of storage space and an included carry case and mouse and you're getting a great bundle deal here.

View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 13.3-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook: $649 $469 at Currys

That massive $180 discount is sitting on this Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i. With a 10th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD under the hood you're getting some top line Chromebook specs here, and all for under $500. Plus, that touchscreen display can easily flip round to form a tablet as well.

View Deal

More cheap Chromebook deals

Chrome OS is incredibly streamlined, but if you're looking for that classic Windows experience, take a look at our roundup of the week's best cheap laptop deals. Or, for those after a more luxurious machine, we're also checking out all the latest MacBook deals and sales as well.