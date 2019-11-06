You can save £20 on one of the best Bluetooth speakers at Amazon

If you're looking for the perfect Christmas gift for the party animal in your life, a portable speaker is a fantastic choice – and now one of the best Bluetooth speakers we've tested, the Anker Soundcore Flare, is cheaper than ever at Amazon.

This neat pre-Black Friday deal sees the price slashed by £20, bringing it down from £69.99 to a much more wallet-friendly £49.49 – that's a saving of just under 30%.

This special edition model comes in a lovely festive gift box, and includes a free travel case, so the Soundcore Flare can go from party to party fully protected.

Today's best Bluetooth speaker deal

What's good about the Soundcore Flare?

A year after we first reviewed it, the Anker SoundCore Flare remains on our lists of the best Bluetooth speakers and the best waterproof speakers, thanks to its impressive sound and excellent mobile app.

Despite its small size, the Flare can get pretty loud, and its bass frequencies are admirable – although you may find treble frequencies sound somewhat harsh at higher volumes.

Its party-friendly design is what sets it apart from competitors like the Ultimate Ears Boom 3; with an LED light ring that pulses with your music, you get a personal light show alongside your favorite tunes.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday looming on the horizon, it's entirely possible that the price of the Anker Soundcore Flare could drop even further – however, as a special edition, the festive gift set version could sell out fairly quickly.

So, if you have your heart set on that cute Christmas-red box and the free travel case, we'd recommend snapping this deal up as soon as you find the perfect person to gift it to – and yes, feel free to gift it to yourself (you've earned it).