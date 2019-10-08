Want a Samsung 4K TV with a soundbar? Save a massive £220 with this bundle deal

Do you need to refresh your home cinema setup? If you buy the Samsung UE50RU7100KXXU 50" Smart 4K TV from BT, you can get a free JBL soundbar thrown in, ensuring your favorite TV shows and films sound as good as they look.

The 4K LED TV has also been reduced from £469 to £399, which is a saving of £70 – not, to mention the free JBL Bar Studio 2.0-Channel Soundbar with Bluetooth, which usually costs £150.

All in all, opting for this bundle saves you £220 – money that could be well spent over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period.

While we haven't reviewed this particular Samsung TV model, the specs suggest that it's a decent mid-range 4K display, and we know from experience that Samsung's Smart TV operating system makes it easy to access shows and movies from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, and more.

Plus, with a JBL soundbar thrown in, you'll be able to watch your movies with cinematic sound, as well as having the ability to stream your music over Bluetooth – all controllable with your regular TV remote.

You're not getting Samsung's proprietary QLED technology with the RU7100 however, and if that's a dealbreaker for you, you may want to wait until Black Friday; we're expecting to see lots of great QLED TV deals, so you could land yourself a bargain.

Make sure you bookmark our best Black Friday TV deals page for the latest discounts over the sales period

Today's best Samsung 4K TV deal