Xbox Series X UK stock available now in 'significant' amounts

On the hunt for elusive Xbox Series X stock? Trying to figure out how to buy an Xbox Series S. If you're in the UK, and don't mind signing up for the Xbox All Access subscription deal, you can get either of the two new Xbox consoles right now.

UK retailer 4Gadgets.co.uk has announced it has stock of both consoles in "significant" amounts under the pay-monthly scheme, which includes the console, a controller and two years access to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service.

The Xbox Series X deal has no upfront cost and will set you back £28.99/m with 0% APR for 24 months, with credit brokered by Klarna.

The Xbox Series S deal also has no upfront cost and will set you back £20.99/m with 0% APR for 24 months too, with credit again brokered by Klarna.

How to buy an Xbox Series X: things to remember

Remember that purchasing a console this way isn't quite as simple as going into a store and popping down your cash. You'll pay a premium for spreading the cost over two years, and your credit score can be affected if you fail to make a payment.

Having made that clear, it's still incredibly difficult to get hold of these consoles, and this may be the only way you'll get one under your TV in the near future.

