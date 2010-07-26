WIN! Two Humax HDR-FOX T2 Freeview+ HD PVRs worth £329

Good news, HD fans! TechRadar has teamed up with Humax to give away a Humax HDR-FOX T2 Freeview+ HD recorder to two lucky readers!

The brand-spanking new HDR-FOX T2 recorder arrives jam-packed with features which will allow you to pause, rewind, record and store high definition TV content from the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and S4C, plus up to 50 standard definition digital TV channels from Freeview.

What's more, it's got 500GB of built-in storage with the capacity to retain up to 125 hours of HD content, plus a host of recording features including series recording, schedule tracking and split recording.

The high definition eight day on-screen programme guide allows you to navigate through the vast array of channels, making it easy to find shows, set recordings or watch a programme.

The HDR-FOX T2 also has some exciting multimedia and home networking capabilities, such as playing media content like photos, videos and mp3s, directly onto a TV via the USB port.

Future firmware updates will also see IPTV services like Sky Player and other catch-up TV services become available via the ethernet port on the back.

This competition is now closed. The winners are Mike Lownds and Karen Douglas.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please note that this competition is only open to UK residents over 18 years of age.

There is no cash alternative to the prize and unless agreed otherwise in writing the prize is non-refundable and non transferable.