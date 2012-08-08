Tighter phone security will come to Apple in wake of iCloud hack

Apple and Amazon both suspended over-the-phone password resets Wednesday, but now Apple has confirmed that in the wake of a Wired writer's iCloud hack, tougher, permanent security measures are coming.

"We've temporarily suspended the ability to reset AppleID passwords over the phone," Natalie Kerris, an Apple spokeswoman, told the Los Angeles Times.

"When we resume over-the-phone password resets, customers will be required to provide even stronger identity verification to reset their passwords."

This should come as a relief to AppleID users who watched Mat Honan's digital life erased as hackers - reportedly two teenagers - easily took over his iPhone, iPad and MacBook Air.

They then added a new credit card to Honan's Amazon account, reset his password and moved onto his Apple accounts. Even being stumped by Honan's security questions didn't disuade the hackers...thanks in no small part to Applecare giving them the go-ahead.

Apple admits accountability

Amazon has reportedly patched the security leak on its end, but Apple only reacted in kind Wednesday.

The Cupertino company initially blamed the incident on an individual customer service employee, but are now accepting some of the responsibility.

Kerris also told the Times any user who needs to change their password during the phone freeze can do so at iforgot.apple.com.

Here, they can reset their AppleID passwords after getting a reset sent to an alternative email address or by answering - presumably secure - security questions.

What exact changes we'll see from Apple remain to be soon, but here's hoping they actually do the job of keeping sensitive account information secure.

Via Los Angeles Times and Huffington Post