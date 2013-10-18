TechRadar's Weekly Deals: Sennheiser CX475 headphones for £19.99

Welcome back to another week of the best tech deals we can find online. If you have recently upgraded your mobile to the new iPhone 5S or HTC One, you'll know the stock headphones that come with them are not exactly high-quality. They do provide decent enough sound, but those of you who like to hear your music in the best possible quality would do well to upgrade.
That's why we think the Sennheiser CX475 headphones from Argos are a steal at only £19.99, a saving of 50%. These earbud style headphones offer superior quality to the stock ones that come with smartphones, so you will be able to hear the finer details in your music.
Another hot deal this week is a PlayStation 4 pre-order from Gamestop UK for only £329.97, an amazingly cheap price. With everywhere from Amazon to Game selling out of their allotment already, and even Sony themselves not being able to keep up with demand, you would do well to get your skates on and bag this bargain before it sells out as well.
As always, we have done our best to seek out the best deals we can online for plenty of other tech, so if the deals above are not what you're interested in, take a look at the others to see if you can save yourself some cash on your next tech purchase.
Storage
- WD My Passport Ultra 1TB USB 3.0 Portable Drive with Auto and Cloud Backup - Blue - save £30 | Was: £89.99 Now: £59.99 | Amazon
Computer Accessories
- HP 2.4GHz Charcoal Wireless Optical Mobile Mouse - Half price | Was: £24.99 Now: £12.49 | Sainsbury's
Audio
- JBL FLIP Bluetooth Wireless Speaker - save £50 - 2 year guarantee | Was: £99.50 Now: £49.50 | John Lewis
- Sennheiser CX475 Premium In Ear Headphones - Black - save 50% | Was: £39.99 Now: £19.99 | Argos
- Harman Kardon Wireless Soundsticks Satellite Speakers with EU / UK Plug - Clear - save £100 | Was: £199.00 Now: £99.00 | Amazon
- Philips DS3100/05 Docking Speaker - save £30 | Was: £70.00 Now: £39.99 | Amazon
Gaming
- PlayStation 4 Console - save £20 | Now: £329.97 | Gamestop
- Uncharted 3 Drake's Deception: Game of the Year (PS3) | Now: £11.75 | Amazon
Miscellaneous
- Philips PowerTouch PT720 Rechargeable Electric Shaver | Was: £55.00 Now: £33.32 | Amazon
- Belkin 1 x 1Amp CLA Micro Car Charger for iPhone and Smartphones - Black | Was: £12.99 Now: £7.58 | Amazon
- Braun Oral-B Professional Care 600 Power Toothbrush Black Limited Edition | Was: £49.99 Now: £29.99 | Amazon
- Zippo 40286 Hand Warmer | Was: £20.75 Now: £12.96 | Amazon
Cases
- Black Case Logic QHDC-101 Hard Drive Case | Was: £12.99 Now: £7.92 | Amazon
- Snugg iPad Car Headrest Mount Holder | Now: £19.99 | Amazon
- iGadgitz Black Neoprene Sports Gym Jogging Armband for Apple iPhone 4 | Now: £10.99 | Amazon
- Snugg iPod Nano Case (7th Gen) Quality Silicone Carabina Case | Was: £39.98 Now: £19.99 | Amazon
- Melkco Luxe Wallet Book Black Handmade Genuine Leather Slimline Case for iPhone 5 & 5S | Was: £24.95 Now: £15.49 | Amazon
- iGadgitz Black Genuine Leather Pouch Case Cover with Elasticated Pull Tab Release System for New Apple iPhone 5 | Now: £8.98 | Amazon
- OtterBox Defender Case for iPhone 5 | Now: £11.69 | Amazon
DVD/Blu-ray
- Sony S1100 Blu-ray and DVD Player | Was: £76.99 Now: £49.99 | Argos
- Mission Impossible 1-4 Box Set Blu-ray | Was: £79.99 Now: £13.99 | Zavvi
- The Godfather DVD Collection (4 Disc Box Set) [DVD] | Now: £9.52 | Amazon
- Arnold Schwarzenegger Box Set Blu-ray | Was: £39.95 Now: £19.95 | Zavvi
Digital Cameras
- Sony CX220 Full HD-Camcorder (27 Optical Zoom) Black | Was: £230.00 Now: £139.99 | Amazon
iOS Apps
- Air Projector | Was: £2.99 Now: Free | iTunes
- Vycloud - Weather | Was: £0.69 Now: Free | iTunes
- Blur Studio - Create Beautiful iOS 7 Wallpapers | Now: £1.49 | iTunes
- Cubis® - Addictive Puzzler! | Was: £0.69 Now: Free | iTunes
Android Apps
- Worms 2: Armageddon | Now: 0.99 | Google Play
- FINAL FANTASY V | Now: £7.49 | Google Play