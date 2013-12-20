TechRadar's Deals of the Week: Kobo Arc 7-inch tablet for £69.99

This week we have found a bit of a bargain for those of you wanting to pick up a cheap tablet for sitting on the couch and surfing the internet while watching a bit of Christmas telly.
The Kobo Arc 7-inch packs a fairly crisp 1280x800 screen, a 1.5GHz dual-core processor for nippy performance and full access to the Google Play store. And at only £69.99, it's an absolute steal, undercutting many other budget tablets out there right now.
Another good deal we have got for you this week is the LOGIK 32-inch LCD LED TV with a Roku LT media streamer for only £179, down from £269.99. The LOGIK L32HE32 comes packing a HD-ready resolution and a Freeview tuner, as well as the Roku LT to provide the smart TV functionality.
Tablets
- KOBO Arc 7" Tablet - 16 GB | Was: £79.99 Now: £69.99 | Currys
- KINDLE New Fire HD 7" Tablet – 8 GB | Was: £119.99 Now: £99.00 | Currys
- Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 7-inch - (Golden Brown, Wi-Fi) | Was: £189.94 Now: £89.99 | Amazon
Storage
- Lexar 64GB 45MB/s Jumpdrive S73 USB 3.0 Flash Drive Memory Stick | Was: £59.99 Now: £23.73 | Amazon
- WD Elements 1TB USB 3.0 High Capacity Portable Hard Drive for Windows | Was: £49.99 Now: £69.99 | Amazon
- Novatech Portable 1TB HDD USB 2.0 | Now: £39.98 | Novatech
- Western Digital My Passport Portable Hard Drive 2TB | Was: £109.99 Now: £89.99 | Currys via Ebay
- Samsung 840 EVO 250GB 2.5 inch Basic SATA Solid State Drive | Was: £148.99 Now: £120.99 | Amazon
Screens
- LG 50LN575V Smart 50" LED TV | Was: £849.00 Now: £699.00 | Currys
- LOGIK L32HE23 32" LED TV with ROKU LT Media Streamer | Was: £269.99 Now: £179.00 | PC World
- Hitachi 24In HD Ready FVHD LED TV/DVD Combi with Smart Apps | Was: 179.99 Now: £144.99 | Argos
Digital Camera
- Hitachi HDSV01U HD Action Camera - Black. | Was: £129.99 Now: £59.99 | Argos
- Nikon L810 16MP Bridge Camera - Black | Was: £109.99 Now: £99.99 | Argos
- Jessops Astronomical Telescope | Was: £159.98 Now: £79.99 | Jessops
Miscellaneous
- TP-Link TL-WR702N Wireless N Nano Router/Range Extender/TV, Gaming, Set-top Adapter with USB Charger | Was: £21.24 Now: £14.99 | Amazon
- WD TV Play Media Player | Was: £65.00 Now: £32.99 | Amazon
Gaming
- Nintendo 2DS Console - White and Red | Was: £109.99 Now: £99.99 | Argos
- Max Payne 3 Special Edition - PlayStation 3 | Now: £25.00 | Asda
- PS3: Console (500 GB) Black - Guaranteed Delivery For Christmas | Was: £249.99 Now: £174.99 | Ebay
Components
- AMD FX6300 Black Edition 6 Core | Was: £112.41 Now: £82.99 | Amazon
- Sapphire Technology AMD Radeon 7850 HD 1GB PCI-Express 3.0 HDMI | Now: £99.99 | Dabs
Printers
- CANON PIXMA MG3150 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer | Now: £49.99 | PC World
Cases
- Black and Tan Leather Wallet Smart Flip Case Cover for The iPad 4 | Now: £19.95 | Amazon
- New Amazon Kindle Fire HDX 7 inch 7" 2013 | Now: £14.95 | Amazon
- TESCO HUDL Tablet Cover - PURPLE | Was: £29.99 Now: £7.88 | Amazon
- Mobile-Heaven Apple iPhone 4 4S Premium Black | Was: £11.99 Now: £3.99 | Amazon
- SPIGEN SGP iPhone 5 / 5S Case | Now: £8.98 | Amazon
- iGadgitz Black Water Resistant Neoprene Sports Gym Jogging Armband for New Apple iPhone 5 | Now: £9.99 | Amazon
DVD
- Despicable Me [3D+2D Blu-Ray] | Now: £7.00 | Sainsburys