TechRadar's Deals of the Week: Kobo Arc 7-inch tablet for £69.99

This week we have found a bit of a bargain for those of you wanting to pick up a cheap tablet for sitting on the couch and surfing the internet while watching a bit of Christmas telly.

The Kobo Arc 7-inch packs a fairly crisp 1280x800 screen, a 1.5GHz dual-core processor for nippy performance and full access to the Google Play store. And at only £69.99, it's an absolute steal, undercutting many other budget tablets out there right now.

Another good deal we have got for you this week is the LOGIK 32-inch LCD LED TV with a Roku LT media streamer for only £179, down from £269.99. The LOGIK L32HE32 comes packing a HD-ready resolution and a Freeview tuner, as well as the Roku LT to provide the smart TV functionality.

Tablets

Storage

Western Digital My Passport Portable Hard Drive 2TB | Was: £109.99 Now: £89.99 | Currys via Ebay

Screens

LOGIK L32HE23 32" LED TV with ROKU LT Media Streamer | Was: £269.99 Now: £179.00 | PC World

Digital Camera

Jessops Astronomical Telescope | Was: £159.98 Now: £79.99 | Jessops

Miscellaneous

WD TV Play Media Player | Was: £65.00 Now: £32.99 | Amazon

Gaming

Components

AMD FX6300 Black Edition 6 Core | Was: £112.41 Now: £82.99 | Amazon

Printers

CANON PIXMA MG3150 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer | Now: £49.99 | PC World

Cases

Black and Tan Leather Wallet Smart Flip Case Cover for The iPad 4 | Now: £19.95 | Amazon

iGadgitz Black Water Resistant Neoprene Sports Gym Jogging Armband for New Apple iPhone 5 | Now: £9.99 | Amazon

DVD