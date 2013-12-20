Trending

By World of tech  

TechRadar's Deals of the Week: Kobo Arc 7-inch tablet for £69.99
The Kobo Arc 7-inch tablet is now only £69.99

This week we have found a bit of a bargain for those of you wanting to pick up a cheap tablet for sitting on the couch and surfing the internet while watching a bit of Christmas telly.

The Kobo Arc 7-inch packs a fairly crisp 1280x800 screen, a 1.5GHz dual-core processor for nippy performance and full access to the Google Play store. And at only £69.99, it's an absolute steal, undercutting many other budget tablets out there right now.

Another good deal we have got for you this week is the LOGIK 32-inch LCD LED TV with a Roku LT media streamer for only £179, down from £269.99. The LOGIK L32HE32 comes packing a HD-ready resolution and a Freeview tuner, as well as the Roku LT to provide the smart TV functionality.

