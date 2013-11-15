TechRadar's Deals of the Week: Jabra Clipper Bluetooth Headset only £17.49, saving 32%

Welcome back tech bargain hunters. We've got another selection of great technology deals and discounts in the hope of saving you a buck or two.

The top deal this week is the Jabra Clipper Bluetooth headset for only £17.59, a saving of 65%. It will work with pretty much any mobile phone packing the cool blue wireless tech.

It clips on your pocket, tie or whatever and comes with a 3.5mm socket for plugging in any headphones you choose, including the ones supplied. This means you can switch between calls and music seamlessly without ever having to take your phone out your pocket.

Another top deal we thought worth highlighting is the Western Digital 1TB USB 3.0 hard drive for only £49.99, a saving of 29%. A perfect choice for those looking for a small, discreet and good performing portable hard drive.

If you spot any good tech deals be sure to pop them in the comments below for others to see and we'll see you next week for more great tech deals.

Storage

Tablets & E-readers

Screens

Audio

Digital Cameras

Lowepro Napoli 5 Soft Leather Digital Camera Pouch | Was: £17.60 Now: £3.99 | Amazon

DVD

Mobile Phone Accessories

Jabra Clipper Bluetooth Stereo Headset | Was: £49.99 Now: £20.99 | Amazon

Miscellaneous

Wireless IP Wifi CCTV Security Camera Network IR Night Vision Monitor | Now: £28.99 | Ebay

KONIG 4 Port HDMI Switch | Was: £61.58 Now: £40.51 | Amazon

Hama Universal 3D Shutter Glasses for PS3 and IR 3D TVs | Was: £89.99 Now: £21.26 | Amazon

Cases

Case Mate Sebastian Murra East and West Empire Vibe Designer Cases for Samsung Galaxy S4 | Was: £34.99 Now: £27.17 | Amazon

iOS Apps

Master FX | Now: £7.99 | iTunes

PicPlayPost | Now: Free | iTunes

Spark Player Air | Was: £0.69 Now: Free | iTunes

Android Apps