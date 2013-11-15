TechRadar's Deals of the Week: Jabra Clipper Bluetooth Headset only £17.49, saving 32%

Welcome back tech bargain hunters. We've got another selection of great technology deals and discounts in the hope of saving you a buck or two.
The top deal this week is the Jabra Clipper Bluetooth headset for only £17.59, a saving of 65%. It will work with pretty much any mobile phone packing the cool blue wireless tech.
It clips on your pocket, tie or whatever and comes with a 3.5mm socket for plugging in any headphones you choose, including the ones supplied. This means you can switch between calls and music seamlessly without ever having to take your phone out your pocket.
Another top deal we thought worth highlighting is the Western Digital 1TB USB 3.0 hard drive for only £49.99, a saving of 29%. A perfect choice for those looking for a small, discreet and good performing portable hard drive.
If you spot any good tech deals be sure to pop them in the comments below for others to see and we'll see you next week for more great tech deals.
Storage
- Samsung 2TB D3 Station External Desktop Hard Drive - Black | Was: £79.99 Now: £59.99 | Amazon
- SanDisk 128GB SATA 6GB/s 2.5 Inch Internal SSD | Was: £62.49 Now: £56.99 | Amazon
- WD Elements 1TB USB 3.0 High Capacity Portable Hard Drive for Windows | Was: £69.99 Now: £49.98 | Amazon
Tablets & E-readers
- SONY PRS-T1 E-BOOK READER - WHITE | Now: £49.99 | Argos via Ebay
- Samsung 7-inch Galaxy Tab 3 (Golden Brown) | Was: £189.94 Now: £119.99 | Amazon
Screens
- LG 29-inch Widescreen HD Ready LED TV | Was: £269.99 Now: £219.00 | Amazon
Audio
- Pioneer SE-MJ511-HP Fully Enclosed Dynamic Headphones with Swivel Mechanism | Was: £29.99 Now: £23.91 | Amazon
- Pioneer SE-MJ591 Fully Enclosed Foldable Audiophile Quality Headphones | Was: £219.99 Now: £156.70 | Amazon
- Katinkas Kaboom Wireless Bluetooth Speaker - Blue | Was: £45.99 Now: £30.49 | Amazon
- Wireless Portable Speaker with Microphone for iPhone/iPad/iPod/MP3 Player/Laptop | Was: £29.99 Now: £14.99 | Amazon
Digital Cameras
- Panasonic DMC-S5EB-K Camera - Black (16MP, 4x Optical Zoom) 2.7 inch LCD | Now: £49.99 | Amazon
- Lowepro Napoli 5 Soft Leather Digital Camera Pouch | Was: £17.60 Now: £3.99 | Amazon
- Hama Rexton 130 Camera Bag - Black/Red | Was: £49.99 Now: £30.88 | Amazon
DVD
- Fast & Furious 1-5 Box Set [Blu-ray] [Region Free] | Now: £13.23 | Amazon
- Cables To Go 5m S-Video + Audio to 3 Rca Type Adapter Cable | Was: £21.24 Now: £15.03 | Amazon
Mobile Phone Accessories
- Kogeto Dot 360° Panoramic iPhone Video - Green | Was: £69.95 Now: £29.09 | Amazon
- Jabra Clipper Bluetooth Stereo Headset | Was: £49.99 Now: £20.99 | Amazon
Miscellaneous
- Wireless IP Wifi CCTV Security Camera Network IR Night Vision Monitor | Now: £28.99 | Ebay
- I-Cube Pico Android Hand Held Digital TV Dongle | Was: £59.99 Now: £21.98 | Amazon
- KONIG 4 Port HDMI Switch | Was: £61.58 Now: £40.51 | Amazon
- Hama Universal 3D Shutter Glasses for PS3 and IR 3D TVs | Was: £89.99 Now: £21.26 | Amazon
Cases
- Logitech FabricSkin Keyboard Folio Case for iPad 2/3/4 - Urban Grey | Was: £129.00 Now: £84.57 | Amazon
- Targus Case for 16-inch/A7 Shoulder Strap | Was: £28.49 Now: £12.92 | Amazon
- Krusell Avenyn UnderCover Clip-On Case for Samsung Galaxy S4 - Black | Was: £14.99 Now: £11.38 | Amazon
- Case Mate Sebastian Murra East and West Empire Vibe Designer Cases for Samsung Galaxy S4 | Was: £34.99 Now: £27.17 | Amazon
- Sena Magia Slim Leather Protective Case for Samsung Note II - Black | Was: £49.99 Now: £40.23 | Amazon
- Caseit Leather Effect Flip Case Cover for iPhone 5/5S | Was: £19.99 Now: £13.93 | Amazon
- Apple iPhone 5 Case Soft inner and hard shell Case, Black, Slim, Cygnet | Was: £14.95 Now: £12.99 | Amazon
iOS Apps
- Master FX | Now: £7.99 | iTunes
- PicPlayPost | Now: Free | iTunes
- Spark Player Air | Was: £0.69 Now: Free | iTunes
Android Apps
- Judge Dredd: Countdown Sec 106 | Now: £1.99 | Google Play
- Tunable: Tuner, Metronome, Rec | Now: £0.62 | Google Play