TechRadar's Deals of the Week: £100 off an Asus ME400C Windows 8 tablet

By World of tech  

We're on a mission to save you money and this is what we've found...

TechRadar's Deals of the Week
The white version of this Asus tablet is currently on sale for just £299

Once again, TechRadar has been scouring the web for the best tech deals and this week we've unearthed some bargain monitors, PC components, cases for your phones and tablets, cameras, games and more.

Our top tablet deal this week is the Asus Windows 8 ME400C which is being sold at £100 off its usual price at Argos.

Available in white, this Atom-powered tablet runs the full version of Windows 8 so you can install your favourite Windows programs on it. The tablet features 64GB of internal storage with a microSD memory card slot so you can add more, 2GB RAM and a 10.1 inch screen offering a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels.

