TechRadar's Deals of the Week: £100 off an Asus ME400C Windows 8 tablet

Once again, TechRadar has been scouring the web for the best tech deals and this week we've unearthed some bargain monitors, PC components, cases for your phones and tablets, cameras, games and more.
Our top tablet deal this week is the Asus Windows 8 ME400C which is being sold at £100 off its usual price at Argos.
Available in white, this Atom-powered tablet runs the full version of Windows 8 so you can install your favourite Windows programs on it. The tablet features 64GB of internal storage with a microSD memory card slot so you can add more, 2GB RAM and a 10.1 inch screen offering a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels.
Tablets
- Asus Windows 8 ME400C Tablet with White Back - 64GB | Was: £399.99 Now: £299.99 | Argos
Screens
- AOC USB Powered 23 Inch LED Monitor | Now: £119.99 | Argos
- Techika 40-inch Full HD 1080p LED Digital TV | Was: £328.00 Now: £279.00 | Tesco
- Samsung Full HD 24-inch LED TV Monitor | Was: £109.97 Now: £89.97 | Dabs.com
Storage
- Buffalo 3TB DriveStation USB 2.0 | Was: £99.99 Now: £74.98 | Dabs.com
- Samsung 840 Series 250GB 2.5 inch SATA Solid State Drive | Was: £159.99 Now: £126.50 | Amazon
- Plextor 128GB M5 Pro SATA 6GB/s 2.5 Inch 7mm Internal SSD Kit - including 3.5 Inch Bracket | Was: £115.47 Now: £89.99 | Amazon
- Sandisk 16GB Cruzer Extreme USB 3.0 | Now: £16.67 | LowPriceMemory via Ebay
Components
- Ebuyer Media Player Bundle - Xenta HDMI Upscaling Mini Media Player + 1m HDMI cable + Patriot 8GB usb | Now: £19.99 | Ebuyer
- Logitech Colour Collection Wireless Keyboard K360 Indigo Scroll | Was: £28.25 Now: £14.66 | Ebuyer
- Netgear N600 Wireless Dual Band Router | Was: £104.00 Now: £34.99 | CCL
Cases
- Case-Mate Barely There Rubber Case for iPhone 4/4S - Black | Was: £14.99 Now: £5.99 | Amazon
- Case-Mate Barely There Case for iPhone 4/4S - Glossy White | Was: £14.99 Now: £5.99 | Amazon
- Case-Mate Barely There Case for Samsung Galaxy S4 - Black | Was: £14.99 Now: £10.45 | Amazon
- GreatShield Legacy Series Ultra Slim Fit Protective Skin Case for Galaxy S4 - with cover with kickstand | Was: £24.99 Now: £7.51 | Amazon
- Speck CandyShell Grip Case for iPhone 5 - White/Harbor Blue | Was: £22.99 Now: £10.00 | Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S4 Flip Cover Case - Black | Was: £27.99 Now: £8.99 | Amazon
- Proporta Aluminium Lined Leather Case for iPhone 4S/4 | Was: £29.95 Now: £21.21 | Amazon
- Samsung Notebook Style Flip Cover Case for Samsung Galaxy S3 - Ceramic White | Was: £29.99 Now: £9.95 | Amazon
- Samsung Notebook Style Flip Cover Case for Samsung Galaxy S3 - Chrome/Blue | Was: £29.99 Now: £9.99 | Amazon
Audio
- Nixon 'The Loop' On-Ear Headphones , Peppermint | Was: £39.95 Now: £24.95 | John Lewis
- Skullcandy Ink'd 2 In-Ear Headphones with Mic/Remote | Was: £24.95 Now: £14.95 | John Lewis
- IWANTIT IBT4512 Wireless Speaker System | Was: £99.99 Now: £39.97 | Currys
Gaming
- Saints Row IV - Pre-order (Xbox 360) | Now: £30.00 | Amazon
- Uncharted: Golden Abyss (PS Vita) | Was: £44.99 Now: £14.99 | Amazon
- Remember Me PS3 | Was: £49.99 Now: £19.85 | ShopTo
- Transformers Fall of Cybertron - Xbox 360 Game | Now: £12.99 | Argos
- Call Of Duty - Ghosts - Pre-order (PS3) | Now: £40.00 | Tesco
- Corsair CA-9011112-WW Vengeance 1500 Dolby 7.1 USB Gaming Headset | Was: £96.99 Now: £65.52 | Amazon
- Grand Theft Auto V - Pre-order (PS3) | Now: £39.99 | Tesco
Mobile Phones
- SIM Free Unlocked Nokia Lumia 820 Black | Was: £299.00 Now: £199.00 | Tesco Direct
Miscellaneous
- Hustle - Seasons 1-8 DVD | Was: £59.99 Now: £19.95 | Zavvi
- Vtech Innotab2 with Mains Adaptor Plug | Was: £84.99 Now: £39.79 | Amazon
- Game of Thrones - Season 1 [Blu-ray] | Was: £49.99 Now: £18.75 | Amazon
- Duracell Plus AA / LR6 MN1500 Alkaline Batteries | Was: £7.98 Now: £3.99 | Ebuyer
Digital Photography
- Canon PowerShot A3500 IS Digital Camera - Red (16 MP, 28mm Wide Angle, 5x Optical Zoom) 3.0 inch LCD | Was: £129.00 Now: £84.99 | Amazon
- Manfrotto KLYP Photography Case with ML120 LED Pocket Light & Pocket Tripod for iPhone 4/4S | Was: £34.95 Now: £19.95 | John Lewis
iOS Apps
- PicStory - Photo Manager with Dropbox,Picasa,Flickr,Evernote | Was: £1.99 Now: Free | iTunes
- Arturia iMini - Minimoog Recreation | Was: £6.99 Now: £4.99 | iTunes
- Ninja Striker! - Stylish Ninja Action! | Was: £0.99 Now: Free | iTunes
Android Apps
- SCR Screen Recorder Pro | Now: £2.32 | Google Play
- Redneck Revenge | Now: £0.85 | Google Play
- Mobile AntiVirus Security PRO | Now: £6.50 | Google Play