TechRadar's Deals of the Week: £100 off an Asus ME400C Windows 8 tablet

The white version of this Asus tablet is currently on sale for just £299

Once again, TechRadar has been scouring the web for the best tech deals and this week we've unearthed some bargain monitors, PC components, cases for your phones and tablets, cameras, games and more.

Our top tablet deal this week is the Asus Windows 8 ME400C which is being sold at £100 off its usual price at Argos.

Available in white, this Atom-powered tablet runs the full version of Windows 8 so you can install your favourite Windows programs on it. The tablet features 64GB of internal storage with a microSD memory card slot so you can add more, 2GB RAM and a 10.1 inch screen offering a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels.

Tablets

Screens

AOC USB Powered 23 Inch LED Monitor | Now: £119.99 | Argos

Storage

Plextor 128GB M5 Pro SATA 6GB/s 2.5 Inch 7mm Internal SSD Kit - including 3.5 Inch Bracket | Was: £115.47 Now: £89.99 | Amazon

Sandisk 16GB Cruzer Extreme USB 3.0 | Now: £16.67 | LowPriceMemory via Ebay

Components

Ebuyer Media Player Bundle - Xenta HDMI Upscaling Mini Media Player + 1m HDMI cable + Patriot 8GB usb | Now: £19.99 | Ebuyer

Logitech Colour Collection Wireless Keyboard K360 Indigo Scroll | Was: £28.25 Now: £14.66 | Ebuyer

Netgear N600 Wireless Dual Band Router | Was: £104.00 Now: £34.99 | CCL

Cases

GreatShield Legacy Series Ultra Slim Fit Protective Skin Case for Galaxy S4 - with cover with kickstand | Was: £24.99 Now: £7.51 | Amazon

Audio

IWANTIT IBT4512 Wireless Speaker System | Was: £99.99 Now: £39.97 | Currys

Gaming

Remember Me PS3 | Was: £49.99 Now: £19.85 | ShopTo

Mobile Phones

SIM Free Unlocked Nokia Lumia 820 Black | Was: £299.00 Now: £199.00 | Tesco Direct

Miscellaneous

Vtech Innotab2 with Mains Adaptor Plug | Was: £84.99 Now: £39.79 | Amazon

Digital Photography

iOS Apps

Android Apps

SCR Screen Recorder Pro | Now: £2.32 | Google Play

Redneck Revenge | Now: £0.85 | Google Play