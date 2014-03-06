TechRadar Deals: Save £31 on Apple TV and 40% off Photoshop Elements 12

With a saving of £31, Apple TV is great value right now

Our eyes are always on the lookout for the best deals around and today we've spotted a pretty unbeatable price on the Apple TV.

Picking this up direct from Apple, and most major retailers, will usually set you back £99 but you can get one at Amazon here for £68.

You still get the same full 1080p HD quality streaming mirrored from your iPhone, iPad or MacBook, giving you access to iTunes, Netflix, Youtube and that premium-feeling remote, all for £31 less!

Next up we've seen a price drop on Adobe Photoshop Elements 12, which you can download now for £43.99, saving almost 40%.

This normally retails at £73 so if you're looking for quality image editing software don't miss out on this bargain.

Finally, Amazon's Prime Instant Video offers you a 30 day free trial so see what all the fuss is about and check it out today.