TechRadar Deals: A £90 pair of Sennheiser headphones for £58

If listening to music on high quality headphones is a must for you, but forking out £90 on a pair isn't, then now's the time to get your hands on these Sennheiser HD239s, as you can save a sizable 34%.

Dr Dre's cans may be a popular choice among the fashion conscious but for many a music, film and TV professional Sennheiser are still the brand of choice for sheer quality.

Usually found at around £90, it's hard to go wrong with these at £58.99 if you're in the market for a new set of headphones.

And if you'd rather share your music with your friends than keep it to yourself, we've just spotted this incredible bargain on The Brick Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker.

The Brick is today's bargain Bluetooth speaker

It connects to any device with Bluetooth and will blast out your tunes for up to 10 hours off a single charge.

What's more it's on offer at £14.95, saving you over 60% on the RRP. So, what are you waiting for?

Finally, don't forget you can now get unlimited movie and TV streaming with Amazon Prime Instant Video. Visit amazon here to get your 30-day free trial and check out the internet giant's leap into streaming for yourself.