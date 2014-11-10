TechRadar Deals: HP Chromebook 11, Alien boxset + SoundMAGIC earphones

Did you hear about Black Friday? On November 28 the internet will be going deals crazy, with massive discounts on all sorts of products, the most important ones of course, being tech gadgets!

Check out the Black Friday Deals UK page for more information, or just check back here on the day for all the best deals collected all in one place.

In the meantime, you can still pick up a bargain or two! How about the excellent HP Chromebook 11 laptop for just £137.98? It runs Google's ChromeOS for simple, internet-based computing.

If you're planning on picking up a new TV, games consoles or any other gadgets before Christmas, you might also need a new power extension? The Duronic ST10B 10-socket 2-metre extension is now just £6.99 on Amazon.

Here's a good present for the sci-fi fan in your family, or even a cheeky gift for yourself - the Alien Quadrilogy AND Prometheus on DVD for just £15. That's just £3 per movie!

And if you're looking for some new headphones to go running with or even just to walk around town with, the SoundMAGIC E10 earphones are now just £21.98 on Amazon.

And finally, for those lovers of novelty toasters out there, how about the Campervan Toaster? Ideal Christmas present or what?! And just £21.95.

MORE DEALS!

Panasonic TX-42AS500 42" Full HD Freeview HD Smart LED TV £329.99 @ Amazon

Dymo LabelManager PnP Plug and Play Label Maker with 2 x Assorted Tapes - Amazon £21.98

TP-Link TL-PA6030KIT AV600 Gigabit Powerline Adapter with 3 Ports Starter Kit (600 Mbps, Multiple HD Streams and No Configuration Required) - 2 Units Pack £39.98 delivered @ Amazon

LEGO DUPLO 10558 Number Train RRP: £15.59 NOW Price: £9.44 & FREE Delivery in the UK on orders over £10 @ Amazon

Samsung Memory 32GB Evo MicroSDHC UHS-I Grade 1 Class 10 Memory Card by Samsung £11.82 @ Amazon

ipad air 2 space grey 16 GB wifi £352.44 Fulfilled by Amazon

Vax S7 A steam mop - reduced to £39.99 in Argos - still £149.99 on Vax website. Offer ends Tuesday

Electric Heated Hat £5 at Maplin

MOGA Mobile Android Gaming System £15.99 @ Amazon

VITREX Diamond Blade Tile Cutting Saw @ Amazon £24.99

Lego ninjago garmatron 70504 £13 @ Asda Direct

Yamaha RX A830 AV Receiver for £399.95 at Richer Sounds