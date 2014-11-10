Mastercard offers free contactless travel in London on November 14 and 28

Contactless payments haven't fully taken off in the UK yet, so in an attempt to encourage customers to pay with a tap Mastercard is offering two free days of travel.

Those who find themselves in the capital on November 14 and November 28 and own a contactless Mastercard will get free travel all day across TfL's (Transport for London) network including buses, tubes, London overground and the DLR.

You don't have to sign up or enable any option on your account, just simply turn up and tap on the oyster reader at the corresponding station gate or London bus.

A Mastercard spokesperson told TechRadar that the firm is looking to encourage the use of contactless, and the offer of free travel should tempt some people to try out the tech.

More to come?

While just two 'Fare Free Fridays" have been announced so far, the spokesperson didn't rule out similar offers in the future.

Daily spends will be capped at £21.80 (the price of a full day of unlimited travel on TfL services), and this will be automatically refunded to your account.

The next step for contactless technology is to transfer it fully to our smartphones, allowing us to leave our wallets and purses at home. Services are already available for our phones, up support at payment points is limited and we're still waiting for everyone to get properly onboard.