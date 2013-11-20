Let's get physical: Google launches Google Wallet debit card

Google Wallet may not have taken the world by storm, but that's not stopping Mountain View from introducing a very physical element to the mobile commerce equation.

The company has made official a long-rumored Google Wallet Card, a physical prepaid debit card that lets people access their Wallet Balance funds in the real world.

Only folks in the US can request a card through the desktop site or Wallet mobile app (and only after verifying their identity). It's free to order and there's no activation fee.

After activation, the card can be used to make online and physical store purchases at any retailer that accepts MasterCard Debit. Need some cash fast? The Wallet Card works for withdrawals at ATMs and banks.

Cards should take about 10-12 business days to arrive, but after that, you can shop till you drop - or until you hit the $5,000 (about £3,107, AU$5359) per 24 hours spending limit.

Via Droid Life