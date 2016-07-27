Last call for Apple's iOS Developer Academy in Naples

Apple's first ever iOS Developer Academy is still on the hunt for students from the UK, with the 9-month course taking place at Universita di Napoli Federico II in Naples.

The Apple-sanctioned Academy is offering the course for free, and is pushing a nine-month curriculum for 400 students which starts in October.

The Academy is expected to continue beyond this year, and the facility itself offers labs and access to the latest Apple Hardware and software.

The course was designed by Apple, and should give students the practical skills and training to develop their own apps. Fairly useful skills to have in the coming years.

Full details and the application form can be found here: www.iosdeveloperacademy.unina.it