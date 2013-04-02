Join us at The Gadget Show Live for another year of phone chat

We're back at The Gadget Show Live for a second year of phone chat, talking all things mobile twice a day for every day of the show.

That's right, whether you're there on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday or even on Sunday you can catch us on the Showcase stage letting rip on all manner of mobile matters.

Each day at 12.30, we'll be getting misty-eyed with nostalgia over the great and good mobile phones of the past.

Mobiles guru Gareth Beavis and UK editor in chief Patrick Goss will be waxing lyrical about the mighty Nokia 3310, the Motorola Razr v3 and the much-beloved StarTac. We might even have time for a coupla rounds of Snake and some super exciting give-aways, if you're lucky.

Future gazing

Heading into the afternoons, we'll be looking future-wards at 4.30pm. That means we'll be chatting iPhone 6, Samsung Galaxy S5 and beyond. What will phones be like in 2020? Come along and have your say.

The Gadget Show Live hits the Birmingham NEC Arena and runs from April 3 to April 7.