Get your first 3 issues of the all-new MacFormat for only £5

On January 19, the first issue of the new and improved MacFormat magazine will be hitting newsstands.

The new design is all about helping you get to the information you want even faster, while offering up some brand new sections: Apple Core, Apple Home, Choice, and Genius Tips.

Whether it's iPhone, iPad or HomeKit, MacFormat will help you get the most from your Apple devices. And best of all, you can subscribe today and get your first three issue for just £5.

If you like what you're reading, you can continue subscribing after the first 3 issues for £25 every six months. Or, you can subscribe to MacFormat's complete print and digital bundle, which also costs just £5 for the first three issues, followed by a rolling six-month payment of £30.

Not only will that get the magazine delivered to your door, but you'll also have instant access to the digital edition.

Sound good? Make sure you subscribe by January 2 in order to guarantee your copy of the new-look MacFormat.