Real-life Iron Man will put Tony Stark out of a job

The US army has fulfilled the ultimate geek dream and commissioned a real-life Iron Man suit. Tony Stark would be proud, or just really annoyed someone finally stole his idea.

The Tactical Assault Light Operator Suit (TALOS) will offer enhanced strength, night vision and full-body protection from bullets. It may also use special liquid armour technology, which is currently in development.

The only downside is that it can't fly (yet). Here's a video of just how awesome this thing could be, courtesy of NPR.

