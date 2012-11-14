Comet fire sale now on

Comet's closing down 'fire sale' has begun, with everything in stock being reduced. So there should be plenty of bargain electrical goods on offer.

The only downside is you'll have to head down to the store itself, as the discounts won't apply online.

"Massive stock liquidation," reads the huge note on the Comet website. "Everything reduced. Now on. In-store only."

There's no word on what kind of discounts to expect, but they'll only last as long as there's stock, so get yourself down there sharpish if you want to bag a bargain. Comet reportedly has £120 million of stock to get rid of, which is a fair few iPads.

Liquidation

A couple of weeks ago Comet went into liquidation, with three partners from Deloitte LLP being appointed Joint Administrators.

It suspended gift cards and vouchers, but then pulled a U-turn a couple of days later, and announced it would be accepting them as payment for goods. Some of them, anyway. Some are still barred, as are those sent to mobiles via SMS.

The website is pretty bare apart from the message pointing out the sale has started. There's a list of store locations, so you can find your nearest, a Q&A section, and an update on the gift cards and vouchers situation. So if you were hoping to buy a new gadget from Comet online, you're out of luck.

The chain closing down will mean 6,000 staff will lose their jobs.

