Lloyds Bank jumps onboard Microsoft's Windows Hello secure payment tech

Allowing users to ditch their passwords completely, Microsoft has joined forces with the Lloyds Banking Group to pioneer new, quicker, and safer security options that let you make payments with your face – i.e. Windows Hello via Windows 10.

Building on the biometrics that allow users to unlock their machines using fingerprint or facial recognition software, certain Windows 10 users will soon be able to log-in to their online banking accounts using nothing more than their own mug.

Don’t go getting too excited though, the era of “The 6th Day” style payments are still some way off.

Lloyds has confirmed that it won’t start trialling the features until “the second half of the year,” with Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland customers the first to be treated to the enhanced online options.

Unlike the Samsung Galaxy S8’s facial recognition abilities which have already tricked by photographs of users, Windows Hello creates a data representation of a face rather than a standard image.

Utilising inbuilt infrared cameras, compatible Windows 10 machines more securely identify faces in all manner of lighting conditions, meaning your banking’s not going to be off limits just because it’s a gloomy, overcast day.

“This Lloyds Banking Group pilot marks another significant step towards an era of more personal computing,” said Ryan Asdourian, Windows & Devices Lead, Microsoft UK.

“With more than 400 million active users of Windows 10 able to take advantage of Windows Hello, it’s great to see a major financial services institution looking at how it can apply this technology to transform the customer experience.

“Windows Hello enables users to log in to a Windows device in less than two seconds and this use of advanced biometric technology will provide Lloyds Banking Group customers with a more seamless and frictionless experience without compromising security.”

Microsoft-made devices that currently make use of its Windows Hello features include the Surface Pro 4 and Lumia 950.

Although a first for Windows machines, iPhone-owning Lloyds Bank customers can already authenticate and access their accounts using nothing more than a fingerprint.